The six largest banks in Canada released their third-quarter financial results, with many falling short of analyst predictions. That's despite many analysts cutting their expectations, citing high inflation and even higher interest rates. Most predicted earnings would drop between 4 per cent and 7 per cent year-over-year
The Toronto International Film Festival confirmed it is parting ways with a major sponsor just weeks before screenings begin.
b. RBC earned $3.9-billion, or $2.73 per share, beating analysts’ predictions of $2.70 per share. Read more on how all the big six banks performed.
c. Metro. The company reached a tentative deal with the union representing roughly 3,700 of its grocery workers in Ontario. The workers were on strike for a month, shuttering 27 Metro stores in and around the Greater Toronto Area.
b. RBC. Jenny Poulos, formerly an executive at RBC, who will join Scotiabank as deputy chief human resources officer.
a. Russia and Iran. Federal authorities warned this week that hackers from Russia and Iran are increasingly attacking Canada’s high-value businesses and critical infrastructure.
d. Bell. The namesake of the TIFF Bell Lightbox and the film festival ended their 28-year-long partnership late last week. Earlier this summer, Bell raised concerns about the economic viability of its media division and cut 1,300 jobs in June.
a. Canadian women contributed $43.3-billion to their TFSAs in 2020 – $1-billion more than men, who contributed $42.3-billion.
7 Point House, on B.C.’s Pender Island, provides five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 6,603-square-feet of living space. The property itself is 104-acres and includes one kilometre of oceanfront, with rocky cliffs rising from a tidal beach. How much is this house?
b. $19.8-million. The Pender Island sanctuary is listed for $19.8-million.
b. 5.95. The lowest nationally available insured variable-rate mortgage is 5.95 per cent, according to columnist Robert McLister. Meanwhile, HSBC offered 6.40 per cent for uninsured variable-rate mortgages.