Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Jan. 25, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday that he does not expect to continue raising interest rates, reinforcing that the central bank has entered a new phase in its year-long battle with inflation.

The central bank has increased interest rates eight times since last March, bringing its benchmark lending rate to 4.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent in the fastest monetary policy tightening cycle in a generation. After delivering a quarter-point increase in late January, the bank announced a “conditional pause” to further rate hikes.

“If new evidence begins to accumulate that inflation is not declining in line with our forecast, we are prepared to raise our policy rate further,” Mr. Macklem told a Quebec City audience on Tuesday, according to the English text of the speech. “But if new data are broadly in line with our forecast and inflation comes down as predicted, then we won’t need to raise rates further.”

Consumer price index inflation remains far above the bank’s 2-per-cent target, clocking in at an annual rate of 6.3 per cent in January. But Mr. Macklem highlighted the progress made in recent months. Oil prices have come down significantly, and durable goods prices are leveling off, even falling in some cases, as supply chains improve and shipping costs come down.

“Our preferred measures of core inflation have been stuck at about 5 per cent. But timelier three-month rates have come down below 5 per cent. That suggests core inflation will start to decline in the months ahead,” Mr. Macklem said.

The bank’s latest forecast shows the annual rate of inflation slowing to around 3 per cent by the middle of the year, and reaching 2.5 per cent by the fourth quarter.

“One particular risk to the base case forecast is from energy prices pushing inflation back up,” Royce Mendes, head Macro Strategy at Desjardins Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients about the speech.

“That said, the head of the Bank of Canada seems quite comfortable sitting on the sidelines even as his US counterpart will be discussing the need for further monetary tightening south of the border.”

Much of Mr. Macklem’s speech focused on how monetary policy works: that interest rate changes take time to have a full impact on economic growth and inflation. Rate increases hit the housing market first, then squeeze consumer spending and business investment over time as debt-servicing costs rise.

“Typically we don’t see the full effects of changes in our overnight rate for 18 to 24 months. That’s why policy needs to be forward looking. In other words, we shouldn’t keep raising rates until inflation is back to 2 per cent. Instead, we need to pause rate hikes before we slow the economy and inflation too much. And that is what we are doing now,” Mr. Macklem said.

The bank expects the Canadian economy to stall through the first three quarters of 2023, as higher borrowing costs curb consumer spending. Mr. Macklem has said that a mild recession is possible, although he has maintained that he is not expecting a major economic contraction.

He gave no hint in the Tuesday speech that he was considering cutting interest rates. Following the bank’s rate decision in January, he said that it was far too early to talk about easing monetary policy.

Financial markets and many private-sector economists expect the bank to start cutting rates later this year. A Bank of Canada survey of Bay Street analysts, published Monday, showed that many expect the bank to cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point in October and again in December.