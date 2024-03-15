Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a ban on TikTok, the popular social media platform, unless its China-based parent company sells its stake in the business. After the bill’s success, the Canadian government revealed it had ordered a national-security review of TikTok in September, 2023, but had not disclosed the move publicly. Meanwhile, Empire Co., the parent company of Sobey’s, reported on Thursday that its net earnings grew to $134.2-million in its third quarter ended Feb. 3, compared with $125.7-million in the same period the previous year.

Also: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan announced a disappointing year in which its portfolio only gained 1.9 per cent, missing its internal benchmark of 8.7-per-cent benchmark by a wide margin.