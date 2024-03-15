Skip to main content
Ian McGugan and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a ban on TikTok, the popular social media platform, unless its China-based parent company sells its stake in the business. After the bill’s success, the Canadian government revealed it had ordered a national-security review of TikTok in September, 2023, but had not disclosed the move publicly. Meanwhile, Empire Co., the parent company of Sobey’s, reported on Thursday that its net earnings grew to $134.2-million in its third quarter ended Feb. 3, compared with $125.7-million in the same period the previous year.

Also: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan announced a disappointing year in which its portfolio only gained 1.9 per cent, missing its internal benchmark of 8.7-per-cent benchmark by a wide margin.

1Which of the following things helped make Canadians wealthier during the final three months of 2023?
a. Stocks and bonds
b. Real estate
c. Falling debt
d. Lower interest rates

a. Stocks and bonds. Canadians’ net worth climbed 1.8 per cent in the first quarter. The biggest contributors were financial assets – stocks and bonds, mostly. They jumped 5 per cent, more than offsetting a 1.9-per-cent drop in the value of residential real estate.

2What was one reason Toronto-Dominion Bank chief executive Bharat Masrani took a $1-million pay cut in 2023?
a. A failed expansion into Europe
b. Lack of progress in diversity hiring
c. Troubles with U.S. regulators and law enforcement
d. A failure to meet technology targets

c. Troubles with U.S. regulators and law enforcement. TD faces penalties from U.S. authorities after a probe into gaps in its anti-money-laundering procedures. Adding to Mr. Masrani’s woes, TD also failed to close its takeover of a Tennessee–based bank.

3Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the 2024 federal budget will be delivered on April 16. When does the federal government’s fiscal year actually start?
a. Jan 1
b. March 1
c. April 1
d. July 1

c. April 1. That’s right – the federal government is unveiling the budget two weeks after the fiscal year starts. Critics say this leaves Parliament no time to consider the plan.

4Airbnb announced this week it is banning which of the following from properties it lists?
a. Smokers
b. Indoor cameras
c. Guns
d. Water beds

b. Indoor cameras. Airbnb had previously allowed indoor security cameras in common areas as long as the locations of the cameras were disclosed in listings.

5German sportswear giant Adidas did something this week for the first time in 30 years. It:
a. Revamped its signature three-stripe logo
b. Made more shoes in Europe than in Asia
c. Reported an annual loss
d. Reduced its carbon footprint

c. Reported an annual loss. Adidas suffered after it cut ties with rapper Kanye West in 2022 and suspended sales of the highly profitable Yeezy sneaker line.

6Japan is bracing for something it hasn’t experienced in 31 years. What is this rarity?
a. A 5-per-cent decline in home prices
b. Wage increases of over 5 per cent
c. A growing population
d. A shrinking national debt

b. Wage increases of over 5 per cent. Japan is emerging from years of flat prices and slow wage growth. Workers at major companies have asked for annual increases of 5.85 per cent, the biggest jump in more than three decades.

7Canada’s Auditor-General's office acknowledged this week it had fired two employees for:
a. Leaking confidential information
b. Double-billing expenses
c. Insider trading in stocks
d. Failing to disclose they had contracts with the federal government

d. Failing to disclose they had contracts with the federal government. A third case of an employee running a side-business with the government is under investigation.

8How many Canadian workers want to leave their jobs this year, according to a recent survey?
a. About 70 per cent
b. About 60 per cent
c. About 50 per cent
d. About 40 per cent

a. About 70 per cent. The survey, by recruitment firm Hays, says 71 per cent of Canadian workers want to leave their jobs this year.

9John Barnett, a former Boeing employee, was found dead in South Carolina of an apparent suicide this week. He had previously:
a. Led an attempted buyout of the company
b. Headed the company’s 737 Max program
c. Denied Boeing had safety issues with its planes
d. Warned of safety problems with the company’s planes

d. Warned of safety problems with the company’s planes. Mr. Barnett had worked for Boeing for 32 years before leaving the company in 2017. He warned of safety problems with the company’s 787 Dreamliner.

10Which former adviser to Donald Trump says he is putting together an investor group to buy TikTok?
a. Steve Mnuchin
b. Steve Bannon
c. Mike Pence
d. John Kelly

a. Steve Mnuchin. Mr. Mnuchin, who served as U.S. Treasury Secretary under Mr. Trump, said he is interested in buying the controversial social media company. The House of Representatives passed a bill this week that would ban TikTok in the United States if its China-based owner does not sell its stake.

11Which social media platform is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) of its stock?
a. TikTok
b. Reddit
c. OKCupid
d. Kijiji

b. Reddit, which hosts largely text-based forums divided by topics of interest, is expected to reach the stock market this month in one of the first tech IPOs of the year.

12Pi Day on March 14 is an annual celebration of the beauty of mathematics. What is also true of the day?
a. It is a nationally recognized celebration in the United States
b. It is the birthday of Albert Einstein
c. It was the date that renowned physicist Stephen Hawking died
d. All the above

d. All the above. It is also a fine time to celebrate the joys of pizza.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
