Open this photo in gallery: A man walks past the Canadian medical cannabis producer "Tilray" headquarters at its European production site in Cantanhede, on April 24, 2018.PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

With federal cannabis legalization in the United States still a distant promise, Tilray Brands Inc. is expanding its beverage business line, acquiring eight beer brands to diversify its alcohol portfolio.

The acquisition will triple the company’s beer business, from 4 million cases to 12 million cases annually, according to the company in a statement, and bring in an estimated $250-million in annual pro forma revenue. The company did not share the price of the acquisitions.

In a press release Monday afternoon, Tilray said it was buying the eight brands, including wheat ale brewer Shock Top, from Anheuser-Busch Inc., the U.S.’s largest beer company. The expected sales volume of the acquired brands will make Tilray the fifth largest craft beer business in the country, the company said.

The transaction includes current employees, breweries and brewpubs associated with these brands. The purchase price will be paid in all cash and the transaction is expected to close in 2023.

Already, Tilray company owns four U.S. breweries, a distillery and a CBD beverage company.

In the release, Tilray chief executive officer Irwin Simon said the acquisition marks a major step forward in the company’s diversification strategy.

“We intend to drive both revenue and cost synergies, while significantly expanding national distribution to coveted markets across the U.S. and internationally,” Mr. Simon said.

As part of the deal, Tilray will also take over Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy.

Tilray, like several of its peer cannabis companies, moved into alcohol markets early after cannabis legalization in Canada in the hopes of one day using those brands as a cannabis product launch pad. While 23 states and Washington D.C. have approved adult-use cannabis, it remains illegal at the federal level. Nonetheless, Mr. Simon expressed optimism in Monday’s release.

“Upon federal cannabis legalization, we expect to leverage our leadership position, wide distribution network and portfolio of beloved beverage and wellness brands to include THC-based products and maximize all commercial opportunities,” said Mr. Simon in the release.

Tilray, which also produces medicinal and adult-use marijuana, recently reported an upbeat fourth quarter, with profits up four per cent and cannabis sales up 21 per cent from the year before. While the company still posted a net loss of US$1.4-billion for the 2023 fiscal year, it spent only US$8.6-million in cash, compared with US$199-million the year before.

While the results beat analyst expectations, the company’s stock on the Nasdaq is still down 98.5 per cent from its high in October 2018, and on the Toronto Stock Exchange it is down 87 per cent.

Canopy Growth Corp. and Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tilray’s competitors and former cannabis stars, are both now trading for less than a dollar.