Report on Business

Tilray names former Pharmaca executive Michael Kruteck as new CFO, Jon Levin as COO

Nanaimo, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Cannabis company Tilray Inc. announced changes to its senior executive ranks including a new chief financial officer.

The company named Michael Kruteck as chief financial officer, replacing Mark Castaneda, who will take on a role at focused on strategic business development.

Tilray says Kruteck has served in senior financial roles at Molson Coors Beverage Co. and most recently as CFO for Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy.

The company also announced the appointment of Revlon executive Jon Levin as chief operating officer.

Levin was most recently general manager for U.S. mass markets at Revlon and responsible for the consumer products sold through major retailers in the United States.

Tilray chief executive Brendan Kennedy says the pair bring extensive expertise in their respective fields.

