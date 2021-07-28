 Skip to main content
Tilray posts revenue gain, wider loss in first quarter since closing Aphria deal

Vanmala SubramaniamCapital Markets Reporter
Canadian cannabis giant Tilray Inc. reported increased revenue but widening losses in its first fiscal quarter since closing a reverse-merger with Leamington, Ont.-based cannabis company Aphria Inc.

The newly formed company’s results for the full year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 reflect four weeks of legacy Tilray earnings, and three months of legacy Aphria earnings.

The company reported net revenue of US$142.2-million for the quarter ending May 31, 2021, a 25 per cent increase from the prior year quarter. That increase was driven primarily by a growth in cannabis revenue which included a four-week revenue contribution from legacy Tilray.

Notably, the company’s distribution revenue from its Germany-based pharmaceutical business CC Pharma – which has long propped up total revenue in the wake of stale Canadian cannabis sales – dipped by 10 per cent in the quarter.

Net losses grew substantially to US$336-million in fiscal 2021, compared to a net loss of $100-million in 2020 because of transaction costs and fees related to the merger as well as a US$170-million loss on convertible debentures that the company did not end up using.

Analysts were expecting a “noisy” quarter for the company, given the Aphria-Tilray merger that closed in early May. The combined company had forecast that it would become the biggest cannabis company in the world by revenue, surpassing Canopy Growth Corp . With just four weeks of revenue contribution from legacy Tilray, the new company’s net revenue for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2021, was US$513-million. By contrast, Canopy Growth’s full year revenue ending March 31, 2021, was approximately US$430-million.

Tilray is sitting on US$489-million in cash which it is widely expected to use for future acquisitions.

In a Wednesday morning note, cannabis analyst Andrew Carter of Stifel Financial Inc. called the results “neutral to positive”, but warned that the combined company’s cannabis revenue suggested a “near-term difficulty” in driving underlying sales growth.

