Tilray shareholders vote in favour of Aphria merger, creating the world’s largest cannabis company

Vanmala SubramaniamCapital Markets Reporter
Shareholders of cannabis company Tilray Inc. voted in favour of a proposed merger with rival Aphria Inc. on Friday, in a transaction that will pave the way for the creation of the world’s largest cannabis company by revenue operating under Tilray’s name.

The company will release details of the vote on Monday morning, but a source with knowledge of the meeting confirmed to The Globe and Mail that the merger was approved by shareholders. The Globe is not identifying the source because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the deal.

The combined entity will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and be led by Aphria’s chief executive Irwin Simon. Tilray’s CEO Brendan Kennedy will remain on the board of the new company.

Shares of both Tilray and Aphria, which have been trading in tandem since the deal was first announced last December, dipped slightly immediately following news of the approved deal. Aphria’s stock hovered at the $18 mark, an increase of more than 90 per cent since December, while Tilray’s stock, currently listed on the Nasdaq, was trading at the US$18 mark, a 120-per-cent increase over the last four months.

Aphria’s stock, which also trades on the Nasdaq, will be delisted from that exchange on May 3. The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

The transaction is effectively a takeover of Tilray by Aphria, with Aphria shareholders receiving 0.8381 of a share of Tilray common stock, for each Aphria share held. Aphria shareholders will end up owning 62 per cent of the new company, while Tilray stockholders will own the remaining share.

Company filings show that when the two CEOs first discussed the deal in February, 2020, it was structured more as a merger of equals, with shareholders of Tilray and Aphria owning 56 per cent and 44 per cent of the combined company. Mr. Kennedy would have served as CEO and Mr. Simon as executive chairman. At that point, Tilray’s stock was trading at a higher level than Aphria.

But waning sales and a broader investor sell-off in the Canadian cannabis sector pummelled Tilray’s stock for most of 2020, leaving Aphria in a more competitive bargaining position during negotiations.

Friday’s approval of the merger by Tilray shareholders comes after weeks of uncertainty about whether the transaction would even go through. Tilray had initially scheduled a shareholder meeting to vote on the deal on April 16, but delayed it by two weeks in part because the company had struggled to get the required number of shareholders to attend the meeting.

Indeed, company filings indicate that this issue was first flagged by Tilray’s proxy solicitation partner MacKenzie Partners Inc. in an April 8 meeting, citing the number of retail stockholders and a large “dead block” of shares as the main obstacles in achieving quorum.

To circumvent the issue, the Tilray board, with advice from its legal representatives, voted on April 15 to amend the company’s internal bylaws so that just one-third of shareholders needed to vote to approve the deal, as opposed to a majority of shareholders.

It is still unclear how many shareholder votes resulted in the deal being pushed through. Aphria’s shareholders approved the merger on April 14 with 99.38 per cent of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of the reverse acquisition.

Aphria is the bigger company of the two in terms of quantity of cannabis produced and revenue generated from cannabis sold domestically. Aphria’s annual revenue in 2020 was approximately $600-million, while Tilray’s was almost US$200-million.

From Tilray’s perspective, the idea behind combining both brands was to leverage Aphria’s scale of production given the fact that Tilray continues to rely on the wholesale cannabis market to fulfill demand. Analysts expect the new company to capture 20 per cent of cannabis demand in Canada.

“It’s a classic industrial strategy for the #2 and #3 players to merge and contest the #1 player for market leadership. That’s what the Aphria Tilray merger is about, in Canada,” said Chris Damas, a cannabis analyst and author of The BCMI Report.

Both companies have incurred massive losses over the years, in part from overpaying for high-end cultivation facilities that ended up being under-utilized in the face of a domestic supply glut and lower-than-expected consumer demand. In 2020, Aphria reported a net loss of $585-million, while Tilray saw a net loss of approximately $330-million.

Aphria and Tilray have substantial operations in Germany and Portugal respectively, and will maintain facilities in those two countries. In the U.S, Aphria owns the craft beer company Sweetwater Brewing and plans to launch a CBD-infused beverage line to the American market as the country inches towards federal legalization under Democratic president Joe Biden. Tilray owns the Winnipeg-based hemp company Manitoba Harvest, which has, to a large extent, made up for the company’s weak cannabis sales for most of 2019 and 2020.

By leveraging each other’s assets, the two entities hope to deliver annual pre-tax cost savings of $100-million within two years of the merger, according to an earlier statement from both companies.

