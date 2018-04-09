Tim Hortons franchisee loses store licence amid clash with parent company

Tim Hortons is refusing to renew the licence of a longtime franchisee who has criticized the company’s management practices amid an escalating war between the coffee-and-donut chain and many of its restaurant owners.

A division of parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. told franchisee Mark Kuziora and his wife they have to “immediately vacate the restaurant premises” when its licence expires on Aug. 31 despite the restaurant owners’ bid to renew the agreement for another 10 years. The division, TDL Group Corp., “will not be offering you an extension of the licence agreement,” Josh Brubacher, TDL’s counsel for franchising and real estate, says in an April 2 letter to the couple, without providing a reason.

Mr. Kuziora has helped organize a group of franchisees who more than a year ago formed the Great White North Franchisee Association (GWFNA) to fight the new owner’s cost-cutting measures that the group says are hurting the brand, the quality of its offerings and its members’ bottom line.

Last June, Mr. Kuziora launched a lawsuit seeking class-action status on behalf of Canadian restaurant owners, claiming the company misused franchisee advertising funds. The association was also behind a second lawsuit four months later, again seeking class-action status, alleging the company is interfering with franchisees’ right to associate.

Tim Hortons has denied the allegations.

Responding to the alleged misuse of funds, Sami Siddiqui, president of Tim Hortons’s Canadian division at the time and now executive vice-president of finance, said in a letter to franchisees last year: “These types of public accusations will only hurt the brand that all of you have worked so hard to build.,” Responding to the second lawsuit, the company last year called it “unfounded” and said some restaurant owners “are deliberately releasing confidential information to the media, which harms the businesses of the thousands of hard working restaurant owners who built this great brand.” The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Along with rising discontent from some of its franchisees, Tim Hortons has faced criticism for the way some franchisees in Ontario responded to higher minimum wages by scaling back benefits of their employees. The franchisees countered that Tim Hortons, acquired in late 2014 by Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital and then merged with its Burger King chain to form RBI, failed to help restaurant owners deal with the steeper costs.

Mr. Kuziora, a Toronto franchisee for almost 17 years who is also a member of the GWNFA board of directors, said in an interview Monday he had got no hint from his talks with the company that his license wouldn’t be renewed.

Company audits of his restaurant had shown no problems and he was ready to invest in a renovation, he said. “Plain and simple, it’s because I’m an advocate of the Great White North Franchisee Association, I sit on the board of directors and I’m the lead” person in the lawsuit against the company, he said.

“This is very uncharacteristic and out of the ordinary for this organization,” Mr. Kuziora said. “I’m shocked. I’m 46 years old, I’ve got a young son. This is my livelihood. This is what I do.”

Mr. Kuziora has one other Tim Hortons restaurant which he’s run since 2002 and its lease runs out in 2022. “They could find a reason to get rid of me before then.” Both of his locations are in downtown Toronto.

The association board said in a letter to its members Mr. Kuziora “has shown great courage and strength of conviction” by putting his name forward as the plaintiff in its ad fund lawsuit.

“We are appalled with this circumstance and will do everything in our power to assist Mark and his family with this situation,” says the letter. “We must also question RBI/TDL’s motives in terminating Mark’s licence agreement. We have to wonder if not renewing his license has anything to do with his being a member of the board of GWNFA and having his name on the ad fund lawsuit … Who will be next? … It’s time for all of us to realize that ‘trust’ is not a part of doing business with RBI/TDL.”

