A new fight is brewing between Tim Hortons and franchisees, as some restaurant owners say their profits are being squeezed by rising food and supply costs. The rising tension at the Canadian coffee chain is another stark example of conflicts in the food sector stoked by a surge in the rate of inflation.

The deterioration in relations comes four years after Tim Hortons settled two lawsuits with a group of its franchisees. The Alliance of Canadian Franchisees — a group formed in 2017 as the Great White North Franchisee Association to represent the concerns of restaurant owners, and changed its name in 2020 — says that its membership increased significantly last year as frustrations have mounted. And the alliance has a new board of directors, which includes Jeri Horton-Joyce, the daughter of the chain’s founder Tim Horton.

“Our owner-members want meaningful action, urgently, and further dialogue on the issue of profitability,” said Dave Lush, who took over as the association’s its executive director last October, and who has led other franchise businesses in the past including Speedy Corp. “They believe it has reached a crisis state with many restaurant owners.”

The franchisees’ complaints hang on a question that has become more urgent over the past year: who should absorb the effects of inflation, as the cost of basic goods has soared? The Alliance says that Tim Hortons has raised prices for items including food and paper products, the majority of which franchisees are required to buy from the company. Meanwhile, menu prices – which Tim Hortons also dictates to restaurants – have risen slightly, but not enough to cover those rising costs. Mr. Lush says that franchisees are not arguing for passing more costs to consumers, but question whether Tim Hortons has raised the prices for its goods more than is necessary.

“That compression between the cost of goods and the sale price has been occurring over the last several years,” Mr. Lush said. But more recently the pressures of inflation have caused a significant drop in profitability, he added, which even an increase in sales has not offset. Parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR-T, reported that comparable sales for Tim Hortons in Canada rose by 11.1 per cent in its third quarter ended Sept. 30. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

“All restaurants across Canada and around the world have struggled with a series of unprecedented challenges in recent years which have had significant impacts on profitability,” Tim Hortons spokesperson Michael Oliveira wrote in a statement on Friday, adding that its franchisees are more profitable than many comparable restaurant owners in Canada. “Tim Hortons restaurant owners benefit from our supply chain efficiencies and on the whole, buy items for less than what other restaurant brands pay for similar products.”

Mr. Lush says the group is also concerned about an increase the company imposed last year to the contributions franchisees must make to its advertising fund – an additional cost that restaurant owners say is ill-timed with concerns around inflation and recovering from the pandemic. Mr. Oliveira responded that an ad fund contribution of four per cent of sales is part of franchisee agreements, and that there was a temporary decrease to the ad fund contributions to 3.5 per cent, which ended last year.

The Alliance met with the parent company three times in 2022, but came away with no resolutions to those issues, Mr. Lush said. Tim Hortons spokesperson Mr. Oliveira responded that the company has held regular meetings with franchisees in recent months to provide opportunities to air their concerns.

“We do not recognize the association as a legitimate voice of franchisees and we continue to be disappointed that some members of the association have refused many opportunities to attend important system meetings to hear our plans and discuss the latest about our business together,” Mr. Oliveira wrote.

Restaurant Brands settled two lawsuits with the franchisees in 2019, after a public dispute during which the parent company issued notices to the group’s board members – who were also franchisees – over alleged breaches of its media and brand protection policies. A former president of the alliance had his franchise license revoked. The 2019 agreement stipulated that the company would spend $10-million on regional and local marketing initiatives over two years, and would provide $2-million toward the franchisee group’s costs.

“It’s our belief that RBI has not adhered to both the practical application and the spirit of the settlement agreement,” Mr. Lush said.

With the recent growth in membership, the group now represents the owners of nearly one-third of Tim Hortons’ roughly 3,900 locations in Canada, Mr. Lush said. He declined to share exactly how many franchisee members the group has. The average Tim Hortons franchisee owns four locations, according to RBI.

The franchisee group’s board of directors has also been replaced over the past year, with all of its members now made up of franchisees: board president Ron Fox, former association president Mark Walker, Louise Harshman, Daniel Martel and Jeri Horton-Joyce now sit on the board.

The Alliance is a separate group from the 19-seat franchisee advisory board that works with RBI to represent the views of its roughly 1,500 restaurant owners. Franchisees in each region elect representatives to that advisory board in an anonymous vote. Mr. Oliveira wrote in the statement that the Alliance’s “views on how to approach the current challenges faced by the restaurant industry globally do not reflect the large majority of most Tim Hortons franchisees.”

There are signs that the company may begin pushing back against the messages that the separate franchisee alliance is sending. Mr. Lush said his members anticipate that Restaurant Brands will release figures around average franchisee profitability in its upcoming earnings report on Tuesday. Mr. Oliveira did not say whether the company plans to do so. The last time RBI reported such figures was at a 2019 investor day, when RBI said that the average location made $320,000 in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2018, up from $283,000 in 2014. The Alliance disputes those figures, saying that their calculations do not account for all of the expenses that franchisees face and are not a true reflection of profitability. Mr. Oliveira responded that EBITDA is a “well-established metric of restaurant profitability,” and is based on figures that franchisees provide to the company.

“Obviously we can produce people who say, ‘I’m doing okay.’ At the same time, people will step forward and say, ‘I’m not,’” Mr. Lush said. “It’s the number of people who are not, that has grown dramatically.”