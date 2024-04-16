Skip to main content
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally in bid to ‘stretch the brand’ to afternoon, evening customers
The Canadian Press

Tim Hortons is launching flatbread pizzas nationally in a bid to pick up more afternoon and evening customers.

The chain says cheese, pepperoni, “bacon everything” and chicken Parmesan flatbread pizzas will appear on its menu Wednesday.

The launch follows a two-year flatbread pizza pilot that spanned select Calgary, Greater Toronto and Winnipeg restaurants.

Tims executives say the broader launch is meant to help get diners in the door beyond breakfast.

Chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi says the company believes opportunity lies in the later part of the day because its market share in the afternoon and evening is still small for a company of Tims’ size.

The move puts Tims in competition with major pizza chains and mom-and-pop pizza shops with loyal followings.

