 Skip to main content

Report on Business Tim Hortons parent beats expectations as international expansion pays off

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Tim Hortons parent beats expectations as international expansion pays off

Reuters
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People line up at a newly renovated Tim Hortons in Toronto on July 25, 2019.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Restaurant Brands International Inc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations on Friday, as more diners visited its Burger King outlets, and investments made in international expansion paid off.

The Canada-based quick-service restaurant company owns Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Fast-food chains in North America are exploring ways to add faux meat offerings to their menu, as more customers switch to vegan diets. Burger King was one of the first publicly listed burger chains to join the vegan bandwagon.

Story continues below advertisement

Comparable sales at Burger King, which is known for its Whopper burgers and onion rings, rose 3.6 per cent in the second quarter.

The company’s net income fell to $257 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $314 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 71 cents per share, while analysts on average had estimated 65 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to $1.4 billion from $1.34 billion.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter