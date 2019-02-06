Tim Hortons parent, franchisee group take step toward possible settlement of battle

Tim Hortons and its dissident franchisees are a step closer to an agreement to settle disputes that have created tensions at the coffee-and-doughnut chain over the past two years.

The company and the Great White North Franchisee Association, which was formed in early 2017 to represent grievances of unhappy Tim Hortons restaurant owners, have agreed to non-binding terms of a potential settlement of two class-action lawsuits against the chain, lawyer Richard Quance, who represents the franchisees, said in an interview on Wednesday.

The agreement could form “a framework” and the basis of a possible settlement to the two cases seeking class-action status, each of which were launched in 2017, he said.

“We’re working on something,” Mr. Quance said on Wednesday after the franchisees seeking class-action status asked Ontario Superior Court for funding from the Galactic Litigation Partners LLC, a New York firm that provides financing for such legal fights.

The tentative agreement comes after about two years of squabbling between dissatisfied franchisees and the company amid complaints that parent Restaurant Brands International Inc., controlled by a Brazilian private equity firm, was slashing costs and hurting the Tim Hortons brand and franchisees’ bottom line.

Under the terms of the would-be settlement, the company would spend $10-million over two years for regional and local marketing to build the brand, said a source who is familiar with the situation but isn’t authorized to speak on the subject publicly. It could include more investment in Timbits sports events, more coffee trucks at local community events and heavier promotion of the Tim Hortons smile-cookie campaign, the source said.

As well, the company has agreed to pay $2-million toward the association’s legal and administrative costs, the source said.

The terms also include provisions to strengthen the governance of the franchisee advisory board, which the company recognizes as the sole representative of the franchisees, although the association views it as having no real power and being a puppet of the company.

The settlement, however, does not recognize the association as the official representative of the franchisees, the source said. The association had been seeking that status.

A franchisee sought class-action status for a lawsuit in June of 2017, claiming the company was misusing franchisee advertising money. Four months later, two other franchisees sought class-action status, alleging the company was interfering with the franchisees’ right to association.

Two of the three franchisees involved in the law suits – the most prominent figures in the association, including its founding president – left the company last summer after RBI negotiated settlements with each of them for undisclosed amounts.

The departures opened the way to secret talks between RBI and the association’s new president, franchisee Mark Walker, to try to reach a compromise and remove the battle as a subject of constant media coverage.

As well last year, RBI named new executives at Tim Hortons, including president Alex Macedo who came from RBI’s Burger King and had a reputation there of smoothing relations with its franchisees. The company has since rolled out new initiatives, such as all-day breakfasts, which have helped improve its financial results.

Under the non-binding terms of the tentative settlement, at least four members of the advisory board can review the ad fund spending at least four times a year, the source said. And it acknowledges that Mr. Walker, current association president and the plaintiff in one of the lawsuits, has reviewed the ad fund decisions made in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and is satisfied with the current ad fund terms, the source said.

Mr. Quance would not comment on details of the settlement’s non-binding terms, which were shown to Judge Edward Morgan on Wednesday. The judge told the two sides to return to court on March 21 with a final settlement, giving franchisees until April 26 to opt out of the would-be agreement.