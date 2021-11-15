Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. is adding another fast-food brand to its roster, with a US$1-billion all-cash deal to buy Florida-based sandwich chain Firehouse Subs.

Toronto-based RBI, which also owns Burger King and Popeyes, announced the deal on Monday. The company plans to fund the acquisition with a combination of debt and cash on hand.

Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. has roughly 1,200 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, 97 per cent of them operated by franchisees. The chain is expected to generate roughly US$1.1-billion in system-wide sales this year. (System-wide sales are the total sales recorded at both company-owned and franchised restaurants, and the company’s royalty revenues from franchisees are calculated based on a percentage of those sales.)

The company has tripled its number of locations since 2010, and RBI plans to continue its expansion.

“We see tremendous potential to accelerate U.S. and international growth at Firehouse Subs with RBI’s development expertise, global franchisee network and digital capabilities,” chief executive officer José Cil said in a statement on Monday.

RBI also plans to build up the chain’s digital capabilities. Firehouse already offers mobile ordering and payment, and has a loyalty program with almost 3.5-million members.

The existing management team will remain with Firehouse Subs following the deal, and the company will continue to be based in Jacksonville, Florida. RBI said on Monday that the deal is expected to close in the coming months pending regulatory approvals.

