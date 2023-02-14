The parent company of Tim Hortons is replacing its CEO, the second major leadership change in a matter of months as the fast-food chain seeks to boost its performance and as it faces a looming battle with some disgruntled franchisees.

Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR-T, which also owns Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs, announced on Tuesday that chief operating officer Joshua Kobza will take on the top job on March 1, replacing chief executive officer José Cil. Mr. Cil will remain with the company as an advisor for one year.

RBI’s board has made the change just a few months after it hired Patrick Doyle, who is known for leading a turnaround at Domino’s Pizza Inc., as its new executive chair. Mr. Doyle was tasked with accelerating the company’s growth, and with advising its leadership team as it invests US$400-million in turning around Burger King’s lagging U.S. business.

Mr. Kobza, 37, has been with the company for 11 years, first joining Burger King in 2012 before Brazilian private-equity firm 3G Capital acquired Tim Hortons in late 2014, and merged the two companies to create RBI. Mr. Kobza then spent five years as chief financial officer of the parent company, before being appointed to a newly created role in 2018 overseeing digital initiatives across its restaurant chains. He was promoted to COO in 2019.

He replaces Mr. Cil, 52, who was appointed CEO of RBI in January of 2019, after nearly two decades in various roles at Burger King, including as president of the chain.

“Over the past several years, the board of directors has worked with management to build a thoughtful succession plan for key positions, so this is a natural transition for Josh to lead our next phase of growth,” Mr. Doyle wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

The company’s board had signaled recently that it was looking to accelerate growth and to improve its stock performance. “We have multiplied the value of the company by over 20 times since 2010, but I think we can grow even faster than we’re already growing for shareholders and our franchisees,” former board co-chair Daniel Schwartz, who remains a board director, said in an interview at the time of Mr. Doyle’s hiring last November. Mr. Schwartz was also CEO for five years before Mr. Cil.

Mr. Kobza steps into the CEO role as tensions have begun to heat up once more with Tim Hortons franchisees. A group representing some of the chain’s restaurant owners in Canada has voiced concerns about falling profits. The Alliance of Canadian Franchisees says its membership increased last year as frustrations grew. Its new executive director Dave Lush told The Globe and Mail in an interview last week that the situation has “reached a crisis state” for many.