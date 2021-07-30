Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands posts 37% rise in second-quarter revenue as more customers venture out to restaurants

Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported that its second-quarter revenues grew by 37 per cent, as more people are venturing out to its fast food restaurants compared to a period last year when COVID-19 severely affected the industry.
The Toronto-based company on Friday reported total revenue of US$1.4-billion in the three months ended June 30. In the same period the year before, as governments issued lockdown orders and forced many restaurants to either restrict dine-in services or close entirely, sales fell significantly across the industry. At the time, sales fell at RBI’s largest chains, Tim Hortons and Burger King, while Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen continued to perform well. This year, by contrast, comparable sales improved at Tim Hortons and Burger King and were roughly flat at Popeyes.
Tim Hortons, the company’s biggest source of revenue, reported comparable sales growth of 27.6 per cent. (Comparable sales is an important metric that tracks sales growth at locations open for more than a year.) Burger King’s comparable sales grew by 18.2 per cent, and Popeyes fell very slightly by 0.3 per cent.
Some regions – including parts of Canada, Europe and Brazil – did bring back lockdowns or curfews during the quarter this year, which affected restaurant operations. The company said in a statement on Friday that digital sales, including delivery, have become more important as COVID-19 continues to affect the business.
During the pandemic, fast-food restaurants have adapted to emphasize the safety of low-touch drive-through services, quick takeout and digital ordering. But they have still been affected by changes in people’s habits and companies encouraging employees to work at home. Tim Hortons, in particular, sees most of its sales from high-frequency purchases resulting from visits for coffee. As such, a rebound in office commuters would be a benefit to the chain.
RBI reported that its net income grew significantly In the quarter, to US$391-million or 84 cents per share, compared to US$164-million or 35 cents per share in the prior year.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.