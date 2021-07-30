 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands posts 37% rise in second-quarter revenue as more customers venture out to restaurants

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported that its second-quarter revenues grew by 37 per cent, as more people are venturing out to its fast food restaurants compared to a period last year when COVID-19 severely affected the industry.

The Toronto-based company on Friday reported total revenue of US$1.4-billion in the three months ended June 30. In the same period the year before, as governments issued lockdown orders and forced many restaurants to either restrict dine-in services or close entirely, sales fell significantly across the industry. At the time, sales fell at RBI’s largest chains, Tim Hortons and Burger King, while Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen continued to perform well. This year, by contrast, comparable sales improved at Tim Hortons and Burger King and were roughly flat at Popeyes.

Tim Hortons, the company’s biggest source of revenue, reported comparable sales growth of 27.6 per cent. (Comparable sales is an important metric that tracks sales growth at locations open for more than a year.) Burger King’s comparable sales grew by 18.2 per cent, and Popeyes fell very slightly by 0.3 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Some regions – including parts of Canada, Europe and Brazil – did bring back lockdowns or curfews during the quarter this year, which affected restaurant operations. The company said in a statement on Friday that digital sales, including delivery, have become more important as COVID-19 continues to affect the business.

During the pandemic, fast-food restaurants have adapted to emphasize the safety of low-touch drive-through services, quick takeout and digital ordering. But they have still been affected by changes in people’s habits and companies encouraging employees to work at home. Tim Hortons, in particular, sees most of its sales from high-frequency purchases resulting from visits for coffee. As such, a rebound in office commuters would be a benefit to the chain.

RBI reported that its net income grew significantly In the quarter, to US$391-million or 84 cents per share, compared to US$164-million or 35 cents per share in the prior year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies