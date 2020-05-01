Tim Hortons’ sales down by more than a third in recent weeks as pandemic kept customers at home

Tim Hortons has lost more than a third of its sales in recent weeks as people have been encouraged to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, disrupting daily coffee routines and shrinking traffic to restaurants and cafes.

​The coffee-and-donuts chain saw the biggest impact on sales in the last two weeks of March, when sales declined by a percentage in the "high forties," parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported on Friday. By the end of April, those sales declines were in the "high thirties."

The Toronto-based company commented on the impact of the pandemic on Friday as it reported financial results for the first quarter.

The decrease in comparable sales -- an important metric that shows sales growth that does not include the impact of opening new restaurants -- was more pronounced for Tim Hortons than RBI's other fast-food chains. Burger King saw sales drop by a percentage in "the low thirties" in the last half of March, and by the end of April the decline was in the "teens," the company reported. Meanwhile, customer traffic to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen rebounded quickly, helped by the popularity of its chicken sandwich, and has already returned to regular sales levels.

RBI provided those general percentage numbers on Friday in addition to the first-quarter report, which was only partially impacted by the spread of the virus since it represents the three months ended March 21. In North America, the pandemic did not begin to affect sales until the end of the quarter, and the company expects the effect on second-quarter results will be more significant.

Other fast-food companies have also been impacted by the pandemic even as they remained open for business. A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, for example, reported this week that sales at its A&W restaurants had fallen by 42 per cent since mid-March.

RBI reported first-quarter revenue of $1.23-billion, down from $1.27-billion in the same period last year. The drop in sales was driven by declines at Tim Hortons and Burger King.

Tim Hortons' comparable sales fell 10.3 per cent in the quarter. In the same quarter last year, sales had been roughly flat. At Burger King, comparable sales were down 3.7 per cent in the three months ended March 21. Meanwhile, Popeyes comparable sales grew by 26.2 per cent.

Most of RBI's restaurants in North America have remained open throughout the pandemic, though restrictions designed to protect public health have affected traffic to many restaurants. RBI closed some restaurants in Asia earlier this year in response to the pandemic. By the end of the first quarter some of those had begun to reopen, but roughly 20 per cent of the locations remained closed.

RBI reported net income of $224-million or 48 cents per share in the first quarter, down from $246-million or 53 cents per share in the same period last year.

