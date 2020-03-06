 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Tim Hortons suspends cup giveaway, won’t use refillable containers amid coronavirus concerns

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Tim Hortons is suspending a plan to give away 1.8-million reusable cups as part of its Roll Up the Rim to Win promotion, and will not serve beverages in reusable containers that guests bring themselves, amid concerns about the coronavirus.

The coffee-and-donuts chain had scheduled the giveaway for next Tuesday, and intended it to be a symbol of the company's commitment to reducing the amount of single-use packaging it employs, including the plastic-lined hot beverage cups that are not accepted for recycling in many jurisdictions. Tim Hortons manufactures approximately two billion disposable cups per year.

"Though health officials have not recommended any changes to current procedures, after listening to our restaurant owners and comments from our guests, we are going to pause on accepting reusable cups at this time," Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International wrote in a statement released Friday morning. "We are continuing to reinforce proper health and sanitization procedures at our restaurants and our supply chain is sourcing extra gloves, hand sanitization gel and other essential cleaning materials should we need them in the coming months."

The announcement comes just two days after Starbucks also said it was "pausing" its policy of filling customers' orders in reusable mugs. Those who show up with a reusable mug will still receive the chain's 10-cent discount, but will be served in a single-use cup.

Neither Starbucks nor Tim Hortons said how long the policies would be suspended.

Tim Hortons planned the reusable cup giveaway in order to help revamp the image of its annual Roll Up marketing campaign. The contest, which hides prize coupons in the rim of single-use cups, attracted criticism last year for being wasteful by promoting the use of disposable packaging. The contest runs March 11 to April 7, and will still use paper cups for the first two weeks, but it will also allow contest participation through the Tims mobile app. It planned to encourage customers to bring in reusable cups by offering them an extra chance at a prize for those who do so. The company said in its statement that it still plans to offer the extra prize chance for those who come to the coffee shops with their own cups, but will only fill orders in disposable cups.

The contest also poses an issue for the coffee shops as fears about the coronavirus increase -- since customers claim prizes by handing over pieces of used cup rims. Tim Hortons will be placing containers at its cash registers and asking customers to show their prize vouchers to cashiers before placing them in the container, rather than handing them to staff. Tim Hortons has used such containers for past contests when necessary, including during the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS] in 2004.

