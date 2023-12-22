Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland gave final approval for Royal Bank of Canada’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Holdings PLC’s Canadian subsidiary. To move forward with the deal, RBC had to agree to create a new global banking hub in Vancouver, among other terms. Meanwhile, Matthew Boswell was reappointed as head of the federal Competition Bureau for two years and the Canadian dollar climbed to a five-year high.

Meanwhile: Investors got angry over a CEO’s ouster, supply chains got tangled and Tim Hortons customers got a double-double dose of good cheer.

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Dec. 15