This week in business and investing: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland gave final approval for Royal Bank of Canada’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Holdings PLC’s Canadian subsidiary. To move forward with the deal, RBC had to agree to create a new global banking hub in Vancouver, among other terms. Meanwhile, Matthew Boswell was reappointed as head of the federal Competition Bureau for two years and the Canadian dollar climbed to a five-year high.
Meanwhile: Investors got angry over a CEO’s ouster, supply chains got tangled and Tim Hortons customers got a double-double dose of good cheer.
1It’s a holiday miracle! Tim Hortons gladdened the hearts of doughnut lovers this week by announcing:
a. That its double-double coffee will now be available in canned form
b. That it will be offering a plant-based version of its Boston Cream doughnut
c. That it will be bringing back the dutchie, a retro treat
d. That it will be selling rum-spiked eggnog over the holiday season at a small number of licensed locations
c. That it will be bringing back the dutchie. The dutchie – a sweet square speckled with raisins – will make its reappearance Jan. 10 for a limited time.
2It’s a holiday mess! Which Canadian company is facing a backlash from investors after ousting its chief executive earlier this month?
a. Gildan Activewear
b. First Quantum Minerals
c. Loblaw
d. Nutrien
a. Gildan Activewear. Gildan shocked investors on Dec. 11 when it announced it was sacking long-time chief executive Glenn Chamandy. Several major Gildan shareholders have called for Mr. Chamandy’s reinstatement.
3Uh-oh. Global supply chains are once again under stress. Shippers are having to reroute cargo vessels after Iranian-backed rebels attacked freighters in:
a. The Strait of Malacca, between Indonesia and Malaysia
b. The Strait of Hormuz, between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman
c. The Red Sea
d. The Mediterranean Sea
c. The Red Sea. Shipping rates are rising as major shippers reroute vessels from their usual path through the Suez Canal and Red Sea and set them on a much longer journey around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip.
4Rebel attacks aren’t the only problem clogging up global shipping lanes. Seaborne traffic was already being disrupted because of:
a. Labour strife at U.S. ports
b. A ship collision in the Suez canal
c. Legal issues around the Russian oil embargo
d. Low water levels in the Panama Canal
d. Low water levels in the Panama Canal. A severe drought has lowered water levels in the Panama Canal and forced authorities to slash the number of vessels that can pass through the canal in a day.
5While the global economy held up much better than expected this year, not everyone is rejoicing. According to the Wall Street Journal, “let it rot” is a catchphrase used to describe the bitter attitude of:
a. Former crypto investors who now denounce digital tokens
b. Young Chinese workers who have given up on getting ahead
c. Young Canadian workers who have resigned themselves to never owning a home
d. Anti-tax activists among U.S. Republicans
b. Young Chinese workers who have given up on getting ahead. A weak economy is prompting young Chinese to rethink their commitment to work.
6Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola Corp., was sentenced this week to four years in prison for:
a. Lying about his company’s ability to produce zero-emission 18-wheel trucks
b. Misleading investors about his company’s rooftop solar-generating technology
c. Misrepresenting the backing behind a new cryptocurrency tied to the price of oil
d. Reporting false results from the clinical trial of a new weight-loss drug
a. Lying about his company’s ability to produce zero-emission trucks. Prosecutors had argued Mr. Milton should get 11 years in prison, in line with the sentence handed out last year to Elizabeth Holmes, who was found guilty of defrauding investors in a blood-testing startup.
7Toronto-Dominion Bank made headlines this week by becoming the first Canadian bank to:
a. Promise to reach net zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035
b. Set up its own ethics review board
c. Cut off lending to arms manufacturers
d. Publish a racial equity audit
d. Publish a racial equity audit. Racial equity audits have become relatively common in the United States but TD Bank is one of the first Canadian companies to publish one.
8A big Japanese company agreed this week to buy an iconic U.S. company for more than US$14-billion. The two companies involved are:
a. Uniqlo and Macy’s
b. Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel
c. Softbank and Hewlett Packard Enterprises
d. Canon and Eastman Kodak
b. Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel. The proposed acquisition of a storied U.S. company has sparked anger from the likes of U.S. Senator John Fetterman, who has promised to block what he calls the “outrageous” deal.
9Five years ago, Bird Global set a record for being the fastest start-up ever to reach a “unicorn” valuation above US$1-billion. This week, the U.S.-based company filed for bankruptcy protection. What is its primary line of business?
a. It runs an airline that connects Miami to Latin American destinations.
b. It rents electric scooters.
c. It makes caffeine-laced chocolate treats.
d. It operates a streaming platform for fans of, um, alternative erotica.
b. It rents electric scooters. Bird is a defendant in more than 100 lawsuits, most related to personal injury claims from former scooter riders. It says its Canadian and European businesses are not part of the bankruptcy filing.
10Canada Revenue Agency says it has now fired 185 employees for:
a. Inappropriately collecting payouts under a COVID-19 benefits program
b. Dispensing misleading tax advice
c. Operating an online tax consultancy
d. Agreeing to audit each other’s tax returns
a. Collecting payouts under a COVID-19 benefits program. The CRA says any employee who inappropriately received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will be required to repay the amounts.
11The European Court of Justice delivered a landmark ruling this week that could shake up the business of football. (That’s soccer to you heathens.) The ruling opens the door to:
a. Mergers between top clubs
b. A ban on foreign billionaires acquiring clubs
c. The admission of Saudi clubs to the Premier League
d. The creation of a super league of top clubs
d. The creation of a super league of top clubs. The court ruled that the governing bodies of European football abused their dominant punishment by threatening to harshly punish any club that participated in the new league.
12Oil has had a tough year, but other commodities have performed much better. Which of the following has climbed to a record high?
a. Coal
b. Bitcoin
c. Frozen orange juice
d. Wheat
c. Frozen orange juice. Frozen orange juice prices have jumped nearly 80 per cent so far this year. Plant disease and extreme weather have hurt citrus groves.
