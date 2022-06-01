Canada’s largest fast-food chain violated privacy laws by tracking people who used its app, gathering their location data hundreds of times a day - even when the app was not in use.

That is the result of a joint investigation by Canadian privacy officials into Tim Hortons’ surveillance of customers through an app installed on millions of mobile phones in this country.

The investigation, first launched in 2020, found that the app’s permissions “misled many users” by suggesting that the app would only gather their information when it was in use. While Tim Hortons has said that it scaled back on tracking users’ locations in 2020, privacy officials found that the company’s contract with its third-party location services supplier contained language that could have allowed the company to sell de-identified location data. Such de-identified data carries a risk that it can be re-identified and linked to individuals.

“The location tracking ecosystem – where intimate details of our daily lives are treated as a commodity to be exploited to sell us products and services such as a cup of coffee – heightens the risk of mass surveillance,” the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, Daniel Therrien, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The investigation was conducted by the federal privacy commissioner as well as officials in Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta. The officials have recommended that Tim Hortons delete any remaining data on customers’ locations that it holds and tell its third-party data service providers to do the same. They also have asked Tim Hortons to create a privacy management program for any apps, and to improve privacy communications. They have asked the company to report back on measures it has taken.

Tim Hortons has begun work on implementing the recommendations, director of communications Michael Oliveira wrote in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the officials have not required the company to make any new changes to the Tim Hortons app.

The company is not facing any financial penalties related to the case. The federal commissioner does not have fine-making powers, though the provincial authority in Quebec does. Privacy commissioners across the country have been advocating for changes to the laws, including more authority to hand down fines in such cases.

The investigation’s findings could bolster the claims of four class-action lawsuits launched in Canada. Tim Hortons is not alone in gathering data on customers through apps. But the lawsuits and investigations allege the fast-food company was not clear enough with customers about the scope of the information being collected.

“We have seen here an absolute lack of proportion between the continual tracking of customers’ location, their habits and other sensitive information this reveals about them, and a company’s desire to sell more products,” Mr. Therrien said. “…In my view, what happened here once again makes plain the urgent need for stronger privacy laws to protect the rights and values of Canadians.”

Concerns first arose in a 2020 National Post article that revealed the Tims mobile app was capable of constantly tracking users’ movements, even when not actively in use.

The Tim Hortons mobile app has more than 4.3 million monthly active users and was second only to Amazon among the most used e-commerce apps in Canada as of the end of March, the company’s chief operating officer, Matt Moore, said in a presentation to investors this month.

The software was developed by RBI in partnership with Radar Labs, a U.S. company, which is named as a co-defendant in two of the four Canadian class actions.

The company removed Radar Labs’ geolocation technology from its app in 2020, Mr. Oliveira wrote in an e-mailed statement. The company also made changes in June of that year to how it communicates the data its app uses.

In releasing several far findings against Tim Hortons, the privacy commissioners put other companies in Canada on notice.

“You can’t spy on your customers just because it fits in your marketing strategy. Not only is this kind of collection of information a violation of the law, it is a complete breach of customers’ trust,” said Michael McEvoy, Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia.

The scale of the data collected by Tim Hortons was “vast” according to the privacy commissioners.

In their joint report they say their investigation centre on an estimated 1.6 million mostly Canadian customers whose movements were tracked via their phones in the minutes they were moving. This occurred during the yearlong period where the app’s customer-geolocation-tracking capabilities existed starting in the spring of 2019 and before being abandoned amid controversy in the summer of 2020

“When a device was moving, the [software development kit] would generally collect a device’s location every 2.5 or 6 minutes, depending on which version of the App was on a User’s device, until the device was deemed to have ‘stopped,’ " the privacy commissioners wrote. .

Their report says that when controversy erupted two years ago the Tim Hortons mobile app was far less popular as it is today. In 2020, the company had 1.6 million “distinct users,” many of whom were using the app across multiple phones and tablets.

Tim Hortons has said in its past public statements and its legal defences that it has always tried to post documents online to adequately inform customers about its data-gathering so that they could consent to it at the time they downloaded the app.

But the privacy commissioners said that the company never did this when it came to customer location tracking -- not in any posted privacy policies or in any frequently asked questions (FAQs) documents.

“We found that Tim Hortons did not obtain valid consent,” their joint report says. It says that the company “made misleading statements to Users (in certain permission requests and FAQs) that it would only collect information when the App was open.”

The privacy commissioners say they accept that Tim Hortons actually used the geographic tracking only for “limited” purposes.

But they wrote that in collecting data about customer movements on such a scale, the company invited potential abuses and invasions of privacy. “Trips to a medical clinic can be indicative of specific medical treatments or illness, while other locations can lead to deductions about an individual’s religious beliefs, sexual preferences, social and political affiliations and more.”

