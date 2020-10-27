 Skip to main content
Tim Hortons weighs on Restaurant Brands results even as customers turn to drive-through, delivery options

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Coffee-and-doughnuts chain Tim Hortons is continuing to drag down earnings for parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc., even as customers have been turning to drive-through lanes and delivery services for physically-distant options during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Comparable sales at Tim Hortons locations fell by 12.5 per cent overall, and 13.7 per cent in Canada, in the three months ended Sept. 30. Toronto-based Restaurant brands reported on Tuesday. The company’s Burger King chain also saw comparable sales decrease, by 7 per cent compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, comparable sales at smaller chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen rose by 17.4 per cent.

The company’s net income for the third quarter fell to $223-million, or 48 cents per share, compared to $351-million in the prior year. Total revenue fell 8.3 per cent to $1.3-billion.

While Restaurant Brands was affected by restrictions on indoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 96 per cent of its restaurants globally had reopened as of September. The fast-food company signalled that the pandemic will continue to affect its results in the fourth quarter.

The company also said on Tuesday that it will invest in updating its drive-throughs at more than 10,000 locations and all three of its brands, by mid-2022. That will include making contactless payment a permanent feature by asking customers to pay at the same terminal where they place their orders. The feature will speed up drive-through lanes, the company said.

RBI also announced that its new digital menu boards will effectively see customers coming -- integrating with loyalty programs such as Tims Rewards in order to show tailored offers to people who have the mobile app loaded on their phones. The screens will use this “predictive selling” feature to display promotions based on a customer’s previous orders, in addition to changing offers based on time of day and weather patterns. The menu boards have been built to detect the loyalty app either when the customer scans their phone, or through bluetooth or near-field communication. Tim Hortons is already testing the feature at 30 locations in Canada.

The company is assessing locations to install double drive-through lanes where possible to increase capacity.

“Our guests have sought out our drive-thru lanes for our iconic food and beverages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – even in the face of mandated dining room closures around the world,” RBI chief executive officer Jose Cil said in a statement on Tuesday. “We believe strongly that it is time to modernize our drive-thru lanes throughout the US and Canada to provide even better, quicker and contactless service for our guests.”

