Timing of Cogeco bid driven by 5G investments, Rogers CEO says

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
Shoppers walk past a Cogeco location in LimeRidge Mall in Hamilton on Sept. 2, 2020.

The Globe and Mail

The hostile bid for Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. comes as Rogers Communications Inc. looks to plan its investments in fifth-generation wireless technology, the company’s chief executive says.

Speaking at Bank of Montreal’s virtual media and telecom conference Tuesday, Joe Natale outlined why Rogers and U.S. cable company Altice USA Inc. decided now was the time to make a $10.3-billion offer for Cogeco and Cogeco Communications.

The telecommunications industry is at a “critical juncture” in its history, Mr. Natale said, with companies planning to invest billions over the next five to 10 years to build out 5G wireless networks.

“As we sit here … and with our board make our capital plans for the medium and the long term, we’re asking a very fundamental question: Do our plans include Cogeco territory or not?” Mr. Natale said.

It’s a question that’s been “20 years in the making,” he added. Rogers has been a long-time investor in Cogeco and currently has a 33-per-cent stake in the two companies, he said.

The proposed deal would see New York-based Altice snap up Cogeco’s U.S. cable network, Atlantic Broadband, while Rogers would acquire the Canadian business, which has operations in Quebec and Ontario.

However, the unsolicited offer, which was made public Sept. 2, was rejected by the Audet family, which controls the business through multiple voting shares. Quebec Premier François Legault also opposed the deal, citing concerns about losing Cogeco’s Montreal headquarters. (Rogers has since promised to keep the headquarters and management team in Quebec.)

Mr. Natale declined to provide further details on Rogers' strategy. “We’re patient. We’re working our way through this,” he said.

Speaking at a virtual Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference last week, Altice CEO Dexter Goei said the bid will be a “marathon, not a sprint.”

