TMX Group CEO Eccleston retiring early in wake of harassment claims before joining exchange

TMX Group Ltd. chief executive Lou Eccleston is retiring early after historical allegations of sexual harassment came to light late last year.

In November, an investigative story about Michael Bloomberg published in American outlet Business Insider uncovered allegations of sexual harassment against Mr. Eccleston while he was an executive at Bloomberg in the 1990s.

TMX has since launched an “expedited but thorough investigation,” according to the company, and on Friday the board said that the probe “found no evidence that Mr. Eccleston engaged in sexual harassment or sexual misconduct while employed at TMX.”

Despite the results, TMX said Mr. Eccleston “believes it is in the best interests of TMX Group, including its employees and stakeholders, for him to retire early.”

Because he is retiring, the board said it is concluding the investigation “to avoid further distraction to the company.”

Mr. Eccleston had an employment contract with TMX that carried a fixed term, and the contract was set to expire at the end of 2020.

During his time at TMX Mr. Eccleston had been given credit for a turnaround of the company, based in part on strong performance in its financial data group. The company adopted stronger rules for listing cannabis companies, and as a result will not be hurt as badly as smaller exchanges by the bear market in that sector. TMX Group shares have more than doubled over the last five years.

TMX chief financial officer John McKenzie ​has been named interim CEO.

