Report on Business

TMX Group names John McKenzie as new CEO

The Canadian Press
A sign stands outside the TMX office in Toronto on March 24, 2020.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

TMX Group Ltd. has named John McKenzie as its new chief executive, effectively immediately.

McKenzie has been serving as interim chief executive of the company, which owns the Toronto Stock Exchange and other market operators, since the retirement of former CEO Lou Eccleston in January 2020.

He has spent 20 years in increasingly senior executive positions at TMX Group, including as chief financial officer.

Eccleston stepped down in January following allegations against him related to conduct prior to his time at the company.

Business Insider in November reported that Eccleston was accused in court records and filings of inappropriate behaviour involving female employees while he was a senior executive at Bloomberg in New York.

TMX has said an investigator found no evidence that Eccleston engaged in sexual harassment or sexual misconduct while employed at TMX.

