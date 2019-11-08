 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

TMX Group reports record revenue, net earnings of $61.7-million in third quarter

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

TMX Group's third quarter results were announced Friday.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

TMX Group Ltd. says earnings edged up in the third quarter as it hit record revenue for the period.

The owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange says it earned $61.7-million, or $1.09 for each diluted share, for the three months ending Sept. 30. That’s up from $57.5-million, or $1.02, for the same stretch last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.25 for each diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.19 last year. Revenue was $196.3-million, up from $192.8-million for the third quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts had expected per-share earnings of $1.45 and revenue of $208.2 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company says revenue was boosted by higher derivatives trading and clearing and by Trayport, its energy trading platform.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter