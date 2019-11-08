TMX Group reports record revenue, net earnings of $61.7-million in third quarter

TMX Group Ltd. says earnings edged up in the third quarter as it hit record revenue for the period.
The owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange says it earned $61.7-million, or $1.09 for each diluted share, for the three months ending Sept. 30. That’s up from $57.5-million, or $1.02, for the same stretch last year.
Adjusted earnings were $1.25 for each diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.19 last year. Revenue was $196.3-million, up from $192.8-million for the third quarter last year.
Analysts had expected per-share earnings of $1.45 and revenue of $208.2 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
The company says revenue was boosted by higher derivatives trading and clearing and by Trayport, its energy trading platform.
