TMX Group X-T says its revenue and earnings rose in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, and announced an increase to its dividend of five per cent to 87 cents per common share.

The company, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, says its net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $102.2 million, up 16 per cent from $87.9 million during the same quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.83, up from $1.56 a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter was $274.1 million, up nine per cent from $252.4 million a year earlier, with the increase in revenue including $27.7 million related to the company’s acquisition of voting control of BOX Options Market LLC.

The company says revenue for 2022 was $1.12 billion, up 14 per cent from $980.7 million in 2021, while earnings for the year were $542.7 million, up 60 per cent from $338.5 million in 2021.

The company attributed much of the bump in earnings in 2022 to its acquisition of voting control of BOX, as well as lower tax expenses.