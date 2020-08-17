 Skip to main content
TMX Group taps company veteran John McKenzie as new CEO

Mark RendellCapital Markets Reporter
TMX Group Ltd. has named John McKenzie as its new chief executive, opting for an internal candidate to replace former CEO Lou Eccleston as the head of Canada’s most important financial markets group. 

Mr. McKenzie had been serving as interim-CEO following Mr. Eccleston’s abrupt departure in January in the wake of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. 

After a seven month search, the TMX Group, which runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Montreal Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, among other marketplaces, decided on a leader with long-term ties to the organization.

Mr. McKenzie has been with the TMX Group and its predecessor for two decades, spending the past four years as chief financial officer. Other previous roles include CFO and chief operating officer of the Canadian Depository for Securities Ltd, a TMX subsidiary.  In 2018 Mr. McKenzie took on oversight of TMX’s trust and capital formation businesses. 

According to his company biography, Mr. McKenzie has also managed a number of major transactions including the TSX Group’s 2008 combination with the Montreal Exchange and 2012 takeover by the Maple Group. 

“As we narrowed our focus on a short list of talented internal and external candidates, it became clear to the board that John’s impressive combination of business savvy, leadership acumen and vision make him the best fit for TMX and the right choice to lead the company into the next exciting chapter in our history,” TMX Group chairman Charles Winograd said in a statement. 

The choice of Mr. McKenzie stands in contrast with the TMX Group’s last CEO pick in 2014, when the company opted for Mr. Eccleston, an American executive who was relatively unknown in Canadian financial circles at the time. Mr. Eccleston’s history prior to working at the TMX group came back to haunt him late last year, when Business Insider published allegations of sexual harassment dating back to his time as an executive at Bloomberg LP in the 1990s. 

Following the publication of the story, which focused on then-presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, the TMX Group’s board of directors hired an independent investigator to conduct an “expedited but thorough” investigation into the allegations. 

The investigator “found no evidence that Mr. Eccleston engaged in sexual harassment or sexual misconduct while employed at TMX,” the company said in January. Nonetheless Mr. Eccleston stepped down in mid-January, a year before his contract was set to expire, saying in a statement that his early retirement was “in the best interests of TMX Group, including its employees and stakeholders.”

In January, The Globe and Mail published allegations from TMX employees that Mr. Eccleston had bullied colleagues and fostered a toxic work environment, adding an additional dimension to the company’s rationale for his early departure.

Since taking the reins as interim-CEO,  Mr. McKenzie has led the company through a period of extreme market turbulence, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to a market crash followed by an unprecedented spike in trading volumes. The company has performed well throughout the period, and its stock price has significantly outpaced other Canadian financial services companies so far this year. 

Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Professional Accountant with an MBA from Edinburgh Business School. Frank DiLiso, the TMX Group’s vice president, corporate finance and administration, will take over from Mr. McKenzie as interim-CFO until a permanent successor is appointed.

