Report on Business

TMX launches review of harassment claims against CEO Eccleston before joining exchange

Andrew Willis
Canada’s dominant stock exchange, TMX Group Ltd., has launched a review into allegations of sexual harassment by chief executive Lou Eccleston while he was working at Bloomberg LP in the 1990s.

Mr. Eccleston was a senior executive at Bloomberg -- founded by U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg -- for 14 years until departing in 2002. He joined TMX Group in 2014 after leaving S&P Capital IQ.

An investigative article published on Tuesday by online publication Business Insider alleged Mr. Eccleston was part of a “sexualized, predatory environment” at New York-based Bloomberg. The publication said Mr. Eccleston was not named in any lawsuits filed by Bloomberg employees, but was cited in filings at the New York Division of Human Rights.

In a press release late Tuesday, the Canadian exchange said it has become aware of “past allegations” and is reviewing the matter.

“While TMX Group has no comment on these specific allegations at this time, we take allegations of this nature seriously and the TMX Group board is looking into this matter," the company said.

TMX Group said: “Mr. Eccleston has informed the board that he supports this course of action.” The exchange operator said it planned to update stakeholders as the situation requires.

Mr. Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, recently announced he is running to be the Democratic candidate for U.S. President. He founded his privately owned media company in 1981. According to Business Insider, Bloomberg LP has faced 40 employment lawsuits from 64 individuals since 1996. ​

