TMX Group Ltd. X-T, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, reported record second-quarter revenue despite a decline in its core equity trading operations as the company aims to expand further into global commodities trading.

Chief executive officer John McKenzie highlighted the company’s focus in its tech and data businesses in an analyst call on Friday morning. In a later interview with The Globe and Mail, he also discussed plans to grow further in trading renewables, carbon credits and refined oil. The company has also begun research into critical minerals.

TMX Group is also planning to move Trayport, a British-based wholesale trading platform for energy markets it acquired for $1-billion in 2017, into the U.S. market.

“There is still growing demand for oil and gas globally. And there’s definitely growing demand for more critical minerals. And so, in a world of energy transition, you’d like to be able to provide solutions for both traditional energy and also new energy and actually the minerals that are going to support transition,” Mr. McKenzie said.

On Thursday evening, TMX reported second-quarter revenue of $306-million, up 7 per cent from a year earlier, despite a 4-per-cent drop in revenue from equities and fixed-income trading amid difficult market conditions. The company also announced a 3-per-cent dividend increase to 18 cents per common share, its third increase since doing a five-for-one stock split in mid-June.

The company said its revenue gains were largely because of 18-per-cent year-over-year growth in its global solutions, insights and analytics division, including Trayport as well as TMX Datalinx and derivatives trading.

“You’ve got IPO activity at a low, financing activity at a low, trading at a low, and at the same point we’re delivering because we’ve got such strength in our information franchises,” Mr. McKenzie said.

Meanwhile, gains were partly offset by an 8-per-cent increase in operating expenses, because of inflationary and foreign exchange pressures, as well as additional full-time employees at Trayport, TSX Trust and Wall Street Horizon – its recently acquired provider of corporate event datasets. As a result, expenditures on compensation and benefits increased 21 per cent year-over-year.

“The biggest challenge for us is around execution. We’ve taken on a lot of ambitious initiatives to grow the franchise, like pushing into the U.S., building more indices, expanding Trayport,” Mr. McKenzie said. “We also want to make sure when the market shifts, and companies are ready to really access the capital markets again to raise money, that we are ready.”

The company posted a profit of $97-million in the second quarter, an increase from $92-million in the same quarter last year.

TMX is eyeing growth in carbon-credit trading at a time when other global exchanges are also moving into the market. Its Trayport division already has a global voluntary carbon offsets marketplace on its Joule platform.

Last October, the London Stock Exchange – a TMX rival – launched what it called a “voluntary carbon market,” meant to allow trading in carbon credits.

Entrepreneurs are also developing carbon-credit trading platforms such as Australia’s Carbon Trade Exchange, which fintech executive Wayne Sharp launched in 2009. The platform now operates globally, with a focus on Europe, and has traded more than 300 million tonnes of greenhouse-gas offsets.

Jaeme Gloyn, an analyst at National Bank Financial, maintained a sector perform rating on TMX on Friday but bumped his price target to $34 a share from $33, citing a “strong track record of strategic execution” as well as expectations of a rebound in listings revenues likely later this year.

Étienne Ricard, analyst at Bank of Montreal Capital Markets, kept his price target at $32 and his rating at a neutral “market perform,” but noted that “the relative valuation gap to global exchange peers has closed.”

With a report from Andrew Willis