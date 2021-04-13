Top business leaders urge Ottawa to end labour dispute at Port of Montreal

Canada’s top business leaders are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to put an end to the continuing labour conflict at the Port of Montreal ahead of a looming strike by dockworkers, saying the situation has become untenable and demands high-level political intervention.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees-led Syndicat des Débardeurs, which represents about 1,125 workers at the port, were set to trigger what it called a partial walkout that takes effect Tuesday at 6 p.m. Business leaders said pressure tactics would have the same effect as a full-blown strike, delaying shipments at Eastern Canada’s biggest port for the second time in less than a year at a time the economy cannot afford any additional supply-chain chaos.
“When you take strike action of any kind, you quickly render the port inoperable,” said Michel Leblanc, chief executive of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. “This is a decision that has to be made at the highest level of government. Mr. Trudeau has a choice between letting the situation get worse or better.”
The union said longshoremen will stop working overtime and will no longer work weekends, when ships are typically unloaded and reloaded. The work slowdown comes after the Maritime Employers Association, which represents ship owners and operators, told the workers that because of declining cargo volumes at the port in recent months related to the labour uncertainty, the group will no longer pay them for hours not worked. The workers had guaranteed revenue provisions in their expired labour contract.
Leaders from Quebec’s six largest business groups including Montreal’s Chamber of Commerce held a news conference Tuesday to demand federal action ensuring normal port operations would continue. In a separate statement echoing that view, several other Canadian industry associations like the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters said cargo bottlenecks would increase if nothing was done, harming Canada’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business groups are calling on Federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi to appoint an arbitrator and enforce a decision that will be binding on both parties while port operations resume. Failing that, they said the government could adopt a special law ordering the longshoremen back to work.
Canada’s Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, which provides dispute resolution and relationship assistance to trade unions and employers, summoned the two sides to separate meetings Tuesday. The results of those discussions were not immediately clear.
Martin Imbleau, chief executive of the Montreal port authority, said the labour conflict jeopardizes the port’s ability to serve its purpose as a public entity. Cargo volumes declined 11 per cent at the port in March year-over-year and with the planned work stoppage the facility will be operating at no more than 70 per cent of its capacity, he said.
“There aren’t too many public services that can work on a partial basis. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Mr. Imbleau said in an interview Tuesday. “We think there is going to be significant impact in the ripple effect [of our operations]. It will deteriorate the reliability quite significantly and rapidly.”
Ships calling on Montreal in coming days will face lengthy delays before they are loaded and unloaded, forcing them to set anchor in the St. Lawrence River as they wait for an open slot onshore, Mr. Imbleau said. Many companies have already been diverting their cargo to other ports like Halifax.
A strike would come at a bad time for importers and exporters, who are already dealing with supply-chain disruptions caused in part by factory closings under government lockdown orders and a global shortage of shipping container capacity as demand builds for consumer goods and other products.
Relations between management and the union have been strained since the end last month of a seven-month truce allowing for negotiations to take place. The union overwhelmingly rejected the employer’s latest contract offer.
“We want better work-life balance for the workers. We want to reshape salaries. And the only thing we’re being told is that there’s no money,” union spokesman Michel Murray told reporters Monday. He said the union’s right to negotiate and to strike is on solid legal ground, adding he’s confident the Liberal government will not resort to back-to-work legislation.
Asked to comment on the government’s intentions Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office referred questions to the department of labour. Lars Wessman, spokesman for Ms. Tassi, said “while the government strongly believes a negotiated agreement is the best option for all parties, we are actively examining all options as the situation evolves.”
