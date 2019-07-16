Top shareholder fires back at Aimia in board battle following Aeroplan’s sale

Aimia Inc.’s largest shareholder is firing back at the loyalty rewards company after two new board directors were furtively appointed Monday, setting up a public clash between the New York-based fund and the company’s leadership.

In a public statement Tuesday morning, Mittleman Brothers denounced the secrecy around the appointments and accused Aimia of backtracking on its promise to shrink the board’s size.

“Mittleman’s nominee to the Board - Phil Mittleman - was only given notice of the proposed appointments on Sunday, mere hours before the board meeting early Monday morning at which these two nominees were appointed,” the fund wrote.

The fund also noted that in May, one month before Aimia’s annual general meeting, the company said it was slashing the size of the board to six directors, down from nine a year prior, in order to “right-size and realign the board of directors with the company’s strategic direction.”

Mittleman said in its statement that it is hard to reconcile that goal with the recent appointments, which increased the board size to eight directors. Mittleman also noted that “public companies, such as Aimia, should respect basic principles of shareholder democracy and that directors should be elected by shareholders - and not furtively appointed after the fact. Given its recent actions, Aimia’s board - including its two new appointees - should not assume support from Mittleman.” The fund owns 23 per cent of Aimia.

The public fight has erupted nearly one year after Aimia agreed to sell the Aeroplan loyalty program to a group led by Air Canada, even though Aeroplan was its crown jewel.

It also follows a contentious annual meeting in June, which was marred by allegations that the chairman shut down questions from unhappy investors. Shareholders used their votes to register their dissent: Three of the six directors received less than 63 per cent of the shares voted. That’s a low number for a board election in corporate Canada, where it is common for directors to receive more than 90 per cent support from shareholders.

Less than three weeks later, Aimia announced it was adding two new directors with a financial background, Dieter Jentsch and Fred Mifflin, bringing the size of the board to eight. Annual meetings are the formal venues for electing directors, and it is rare to make appointments so soon after one.

Given the timing, the appointments were seen as an effort to push back against the influence of Aimia’s largest shareholder, which was originally granted two board seats as part of its activist campaign in 2018.

A major source of tension between Mittleman and the company is how the company should proceed now that it has sold its major asset and has more than $475-million in cash and short-term investments available. In public remarks last week, Chris Mittleman of Mittleman Brothers said he is frustrated with management and the board. In a television interview, he said Aimia should pursue acquisitions outside the loyalty rewards market – a strategy that is directly at odds with management’s current plans – and said his fund was putting together its own list of directors.

He added that the fund only supported a number of the directors nominated at Aimia’s annual meeting in June because it was bound by a standstill agreement signed in 2018, when Mittleman became Aimia’s major shareholder and orchestrated its own board upheaval and management shakeup. That agreement expired July 1 and Mr. Mittleman said the firm is putting together its own slate of directors to be nominated to the board.

The fight also suggests that a rift has developed between Aimia’s chief executive officer, Jeremy Rabe, and Mittleman, even though the fund installed Mr. Rabe as CEO in May, 2018. Mr. Rabe also took the fund’s second seat on the board.

At the time, Air Canada had decided to pull out as Aeroplan’s lead partner, and Aimia was in distress. Mr. Rabe has a career in the loyalty rewards industry, and Mittleman hoped he could turn Aeroplan around. (Air Canada later had a change of heart and made a hostile bid for Aeroplan in July, 2018, which succeeded.)

Aimia did not respond to questions Monday about a clash between Mittleman and the company’s board or its CEO, but in an e-mail, a spokesperson said the two new appointees have “stellar reputations in the business community” and “substantial expertise, particularly around capital allocation.”

Mr. Jentsch most recently served as the head of global banking and markets at Bank of Nova Scotia before retiring in 2018. Mr. Mifflin is currently a vice-chair and partner at boutique investment bank Blair Franklin Capital Partners and was previously an executive in corporate and investment banking at Bank of Montreal.

In the e-mail, Aimia also noted that the appointments are “the result of a deliberate, rigorous and successful process carried out in compliance with good corporate governance practices. We previously publicly stated our commitment to continuously refresh and re-align the board with the company’s new strategic direction as a loyalty and travel-focused consolidator.”

Aimia has been in limbo for almost a full year since agreeing to sell Aeroplan to Air Canada last August for $516-million. Initially, Mittleman Brothers came out against the sale and argued that Air Canada would have to pay a hefty price, but it acquiesced a month after the hostile bid was made public.

Three months later, Air Canada announced a partnership with Toronto-Dominion Bank that saw TD agree to pay the airline $1-billion to remain the plan’s lead credit-card partner.

The sale closed in December, but Aimia has made little progress in developing or articulating a strategy for life after Aeroplan, which used to contribute about 80 per cent of its operating earnings.

Aimia shares climbed slightly to $3.92 early Tuesday, but remain down 56 per cent from the day before Air Canada announced in 2017 that it was pulling out as Aeroplan’s lead partner.

