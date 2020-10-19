Topaz IPO comes in at bottom of expected price range, raising $217.5-million

Topaz Energy Corp. has priced its initial public offering at the bottom of its target range, and shrunk the size of a planned secondary issue by its corporate parent amid shaky markets.
Topaz, a hybrid a royalty and energy-infrastructure company, said it will raise $217.5-million from the sale of shares at $13 apiece in the first energy-related IPO since 2018. It had set the range as high as $15 when it announced the offering three weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Calgary-based natural gas producer Tourmaline Oil Corp., has elected to sell one million of its shares in Topaz at the same price, to raise $13-million, less than half of its initial goal.
