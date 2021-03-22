Toronto AI startup Arteria to bolster roster after raising nearly $11-million

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Toronto AI startup Arteria to bolster roster after raising nearly $11-million

Josh O’KaneTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Arteria AI Co-founder Shelby Austin said the new capital will help the company set up a subsidiary in Britain and an office in New York.

Marta Iwanek/The Globe and Mail

Toronto startup Arteria AI has raised US$11-million in its first round of funding since spinning out of Deloitte LLP last year, as it plans to strengthen the sales and data-science teams behind its artificial-intelligence services for drafting, negotiating and reviewing contracts.

Co-founder Shelby Austin joined Deloitte in 2014 when it acquired a business she’d started to make document reviews easier for law firms before litigation or deals. She soon became the head of the global consulting firm’s AI practice called Omnia – which by 2018 had launched ambitious plans to hire people by the hundreds as the corporate world began embracing AI technology.

One flagship Omnia success was called dTrax, the contract-management service that Ms. Austin decided last year could benefit from being a stand-alone company with third-party investment.

Story continues below advertisement

In October, that became Arteria. And on Monday, Ms. Austin revealed that its first outside investment would be led by Toronto’s Information Venture Partners and London- and New York-based Illuminate Financial Management – both of which specialize in technologies that benefit major financial-services companies.

“I thought that down the road we’d want financing, but I didn’t think it would happen this quickly,” said Ms. Austin, a startup executive who happily speaks off-the-cuff. “But these funds pointed out that velocity for a business like ours is quite important – and that resounded quite strongly.”

Arteria’s product largely works with capital-markets and treasury contracts that require complex negotiations. Its clients are primarily in financial services, and though the company declined to name them, it said that many are global in scale with headquarters around the world.

Using AI techniques such as natural language processing, Arteria helps lawyers both break down contracts to be easily searchable as well as to help automate first drafts. It can also help negotiate contracts with the help of playbooks, and track details through the life of contract terms to help parties understand when legal issues might arise.

When Information Venture Partners caught wind of Arteria, the company took its leadership by surprise, said Robert Antoniades, the fund’s co-founder and general partner. Other contract-technology companies he’d seen were too broad for the fund’s financial-services mandate, so his team wasn’t interested in that world – until he met Ms. Austin. “She tied it all together for us.”

Mr. Antoniades sees potential in expanding Arteria’s use cases to other parts of the financial-services world, such as insurance. But down the road, he can see the company casting an even wider net.

Illuminate founding partner Mark Whitcroft said he first heard about Arteria from one of his banking clients. “Although it’s an early investment, they have a live product,” he said. “It’s the depth and breadth of the team, and the quality, which are really important when you’re investing early.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Whitcroft praised the leadership of Ms. Austin, who in turn praised the team she has built to a group of 40 from the original 17 employees who joined her from Deloitte. That includes two former Deloitte colleagues as co-founders – chief technology officer Jonathan Wong and chief revenue officer Abrar Huq.

Ms. Austin said the new capital will help expand the team further, while helping the company set up a subsidiary in Britain and an office in New York, where many of the company’s financial-services clients are headquartered.

Despite the rapid expansion, she said she remains committed to building out Canada as a major market for AI and tech. “I am on the mission to build a great, iconic Canadian company,” said Ms. Austin, who remains the company’s majority owner. (Though Deloitte originally kept a minority 25-per-cent ownership of Arteria, Ms. Austin said the firm no longer holds a stake.)

The financing round was supported by Toronto-based seed fund Golden Ventures and StandUp Ventures, which is one of just a handful of Canadian tech funds that pledges to invest in female-led companies.

StandUp managing director Michelle McBane called Ms. Austin a fierce leader with a knack for persuading both customers and potential employees to join the Arteria fold. “It’s clear that she’s just got that superstar credibility to her,” Ms. McBane said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies