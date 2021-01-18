Toronto apartment vacancy rates spike to record high, monthly rent plunges

Apartment vacancy rates in Toronto spiked to 5.7 per cent last year, a record high as demand weakened during the pandemic and sent rental prices tumbling.
A number of factors slowed demand for apartments and condo rentals: border restrictions slowed immigration to the Toronto region; foreign and domestic students did not stay in the city for postsecondary education; downtown workers who lost their jobs as offices emptied out were no longer able to pay rent and were forced to leave their units; and office workers who were renting condos and working from home left the city to find more room in the suburbs.
All that occurred as a record number of new condo units were completed and Airbnb hosts converted their spaces to long-term rentals when tourism evaporated.
That increased supply, which combined with the slowdown in demand, pushed rent down in apartments and condos across the Toronto region. The steepest decline was in the city of Toronto, where the average monthly condo rent fell 17 per cent to $2,104 in the fourth quarter, according to industry research group Urbanation Inc.
Overall, the apartment vacancy rate in the city more than quintupled from 1.1 per cent at the end of 2019. The fourth quarter’s 5.7 per cent vacancy rate is the highest level on record when compared with the federal housing agency’s rental data, said Urbanation, and comes after nearly a decade of being under 2 per cent.
Rising vacancies led apartment landlords and condo owners to slash rents. Average monthly rent for apartments in the Toronto region was $2,289 in the fourth quarter, down 8 per cent compared with the same period in 2019, according to Urbanation. The steepest decline was in the city of Toronto, where rent was down 10 per cent to $2,337. In the surrounding areas, which include Mississauga and Brampton, rent fell 2 per cent to $2,139.
The average rent for a condo, which are individually owned unlike apartments, dropped 14 per cent to $2,076 across the Toronto region, the lowest since mid-2017. Like apartments, the drop was greater in the city. In the surrounding areas, average rent fell 5 per cent to $2,050.
Downtown Toronto, the country’s financial capital and largest employment hub, has emptied out as office workers are required to work from home. Business has evaporated for the hundreds of restaurants, retailers and other businesses that cater to the office workers.
With the Toronto region in yet another lockdown, demand for downtown condo living will continue to falter.
“Vacancy rates and condo rental listings will remain high in the first part of the year as the city remains in lockdown,” said Urbanation president Shaun Hildebrand.
But, said Mr. Hildebrand, commercial real estate developers and condo realtors expect demand to increase as the province vaccinates more Ontarians and companies are expected to require their workers to return to the office.
“The market should stabilize, supply should decline and rents should eventually begin to rise again later in the year,” said Mr. Hildebrand.
Toronto’s ultra low rental vacancy rate and soaring housing resale market had pushed real estate companies to develop condos and apartments. Last year, 23,000 new condo units were completed in the Toronto region and 22,434 are due this year, according to Urbanation. Many more are in the pipeline, with big developers announcing major plans.
The falling condo rents spooked some condo investors last year. In the resale market, condo prices were the only type of property to lose value year over year, though resales started increasing in December with investors looking for bargains.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.