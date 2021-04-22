 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Toronto-based Alphawave files to go public on London Stock Exchange with multibillion-dollar valuation

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
A Toronto startup that has rapidly emerged as a critical technology supplier to global semiconductor makers has filed to go public on the London Stock Exchange, sporting a valuation into the billions of dollars.

Alphawave IP Group plc said Thursday it plans to list in the U.K. – home to a thriving semiconductor industry and birthplace of industry heavyweight ARM Ltd. - selling up to US$500-million in new shares and holdings from existing shareholders. In addition, global fund giants BlackRock and Janus Henderson have agreed to buy US$510-million worth of stock, valuing Alphawave at US$4.5-billion. The deal is being underwritten by Barclays Bank, J.P. Morgan Securities and BMO Capital Markets.

The four-year-old company develops what is known in the silicon chip business as “semiconductor intellectual property core,” or blocks of intellectual property (IP) it licenses to semiconductor and electronic equipment makers to embed into their chip designs.

Alphaware’s specialty is building IP that enables chips to handle faster and more reliable data transmission while using less power. It’s a critical feature for chipmakers as data transmission surges globally, thanks to a proliferation of data centres, advanced 5G wireless infrastructure and connected automobiles.

The company is led by a trio of entrepreneurs in their mid-40s who previously built and sold two semiconductor companies together: CEO Tony Pialis, senior vice president of engineering Jonathan Rogers and senior vice president of operations Raj Mahadevan. Each own 21 per cent of the company pre-IPO.

Their company originally incorporated in Toronto – where the vast majority of its 72 employees as of Dec. 31 are based – and changed its corporate domicile to the UK in December.

Executive chairman John Lotfon Holt, who has worked with the founders group for years, is a veteran semiconductor entrepreneur and investor, while chief financial officer Daniel Aharnoi was previously a technology investment banker with Barclays.

Alphaware has just 14 customers but its revenue has increased rapidly, to $44.2-million last year, up from $9.3-million in 2019 . Alphaware booked US$75-million worth of contracts in 2020, up nearly three-fold from US$27.2-million the year before and just $9.6-million in 2018 and 2017 combined. In the first quarter this year, it booked another US$82.2-million of orders

Since founding the company “our solutions have repeatedly established benchmarks in the industry in terms of performance, power consumption, size and flexibility, Mr. Pialis said in a statement. “We have achieved a lot in this time: we have some of the world’s leading semiconductor companies as our partners and customers, we have an exceptionally fast-growing revenue track record, and we are a highly profitable company.”

The company, which has been self-funded to date, requires little capital and has been profitable since 2018, its first full year of operation. Alphawave boasts exceptionally high gross margins and operating margins, reaching 95 per cent-plus and 53.9 per cent last year, respectively.

Mr. Holt said in a statement that the company chose to go public in the UK because it is home to other companies with a similar silicon IP business model, including ARM and Imagination. “There is a long track record in the UK of investors who understand the value of licensing semiconductor IP,” he said.

Alphawave, which estimates the size of the total market it now serves will triple to US$1.5-billion from US$500-million last year, acknowledges in its listing document it faces significant risks, including intense competition, which could cut into the licensing and royalty fees that drive its business.

The company also relies on trade secrets, contracts, confidentiality agreements and licenses to protect its proprietary technologies, as opposed to filing for patents. “However, the group cannot be certain that its trade secrets, know-how or other proprietary information will not become known or that its competitors will not independently develop their own” proprietary competing technology, or that it will not be subject to patent infringement claims by others, it said.

The company’s long-term plans include expanding from producing licensable blocks of IP to making full integrated circuit blocks, which are known as “chiplets,” to broadening its product offerings to customers and winning more business from new and existing customers. By doing so the company anticipates it will substantially increase its potential market size to US$50-billion. Alphawave is also planning to build its R&D headquarters in Cambridge, the centre of the UK’s chip sector.

Alphawave’s IPO marks the latest in a slew of Canadian early-stage companies to reach US$1-billion valuations in recent months either through private financings, initial public offerings or takeovers, including, Hopper Inc., Wealthsimple Technologies Inc., Galvanize Inc., Verafin Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc., Benevity Inc., Dapper Labs and Dragons’ Den Star Michele Romanow’s Clear Finance Technology Corp.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

