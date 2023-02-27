The U.S. Department of Energy has agreed to provide Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY-N with a US$375-million loan to help it complete North America’s first major recycled battery-grade lithium project, the company said on Monday.

Toronto-based Li-Cycle aims to start commissioning its US$485-million Rochester Hub in western New York late this year. The project includes a refinery that will use a hydrometallurgical system to process up to 35,000 tonnes of black mass – e-waste from crushed and shredded battery cells - per year. That is equivalent to about 90,000 tonnes of lithium-ion battery material, or 18 gigawatt-hours of lithium-ion batteries. The 26-hectare site will also include a warehouse and other facilities.

The company said the U.S. DOE’s Loan Programs Office has conditionally committed to the financing through its Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program. The program is being funded with US$3-billion over the next five years as part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Much of the funding in that legislation is directed at climate-friendly technology.

“The Rochester Hub is a cornerstone asset for Li-Cycle and its stakeholders and will be an important contributor to the clean energy economy,” Li-Cycle chief executive officer Ajay Kochhar said in a statement. The facility is expected to employ 270 workers.

The company’s circular-economy strategy involves using its own technology to recycle battery materials, including those from electric vehicles and energy storage. It has four North American supply “spokes” to feed its Rochester Hub, with processing capacity of more than 50,000 tonnes of lithium-ion battery material annually, it said.

The loan will also allow the company to strengthen its balance sheet and plan for future expansion of its network, it said.

Li-Cycle shares on the New York Stock Exchange fell 3 per cent to US$5.67 on Friday. They are down 27 per cent over the past year.