Toronto-based theScore gains entry into U.S. sports betting

Sports fans and gamblers in New Jersey will soon be able to bet online with theScore Inc. in time for football kickoff.
The Toronto-based media company has received approval from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to play host to internet and mobile sports-wagering services in the state, it said on Friday. The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a federal law last year that prevented gambling on sports in most states, opening the door for states to legalize sports betting.
TheScore is planning a soft launch of its sportsbook app to a select group of bettors “in the coming days,” but would not confirm a date. It also intends to roll out the sportsbook app across the state in time for U.S. football season.
“Sports betting is just one aspect of why people are passionate about sports,” said founder and chief executive John Levy. “It’s all part of this engagement that people have with sports.”
Through theScore’s sportsbook app, which is required by state regulation to be separate from its main media app, users can bet on sports games and other statistics such as how many points or goals a team will score, Mr. Levy said. It plans to integrate the two apps so that users can toggle between the media app with news, live scores and alerts, and the sportsbook app to directly place bets.
While competitors in New Jersey such as DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook offer similar betting services, Mr. Levy said that theScore aims to grab a piece of the market that has generated US$1.925-billion year-to-date in total gambling revenue, according to the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety.
“We provide all this sports and betting information, and then people take it and they go and bet elsewhere, but those other apps are just transactional,” Mr. Levy said. “People go and make a wager, and then they get their information elsewhere. But most of the time, they’re getting their information from us.”
With about two-thirds of its four million average monthly users located in the United States, theScore plans to expand the app to other states after its initial New Jersey launch. Last month, the company announced an agreement with Penn National Gaming Inc., North America’s largest regional gambling operator, which allows theScore to offer online and mobile sports betting and online-gambling applications in 11 states.
In Canada, the federal government prohibits betting on single-game sporting events, which is banned under the Criminal Code. Sports betting is allowed through provincially regulated lottery and gaming commissions, but the Ontario government said in its 2019 budget that it wants to open up online gambling. Ontarians spend approximately $500-million annually on gambling online, with most of that money spent on illegal websites, according to the province’s 2019 budget.
And Canada risks missing out on a large market, according to Paul Burns, president of the Canadian Gaming Association. He estimates that sports-lottery products generate about $500-million a year, with online offshore sports betting amounting to more than $4-million.
“Sports betting is very popular and it’s growing," Mr. Burns said. "It’s a huge part of the gambling industry in Europe and it’s a growing segment in North America thanks to the legalization in states in the U.S.”
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.