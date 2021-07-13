 Skip to main content
Toronto board of trade calls for COVID-19 vaccine passports for non-essential business activities

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
People wait in line to enter a COVID-19 test clinic next to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, on April 7, 2021.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Region Board of Trade is calling on the Ontario government to introduce a vaccine passport system for non-essential business activity.

Quebec has signalled it will require vaccine passports for non-essential activities by September and Manitoba is issuing vaccine cards to fully immunized people.

Jan De Silva, CEO of the board, says vaccine passports are the only way to safely reopen larger events like business conferences and will help revive tourism.

She said it’s a personal decision to get vaccinated, but accessing major events and indoor dining requires moral responsibility.

Should COVID-19 vaccines be mandatory? Experts argue such measures aren’t always effective

The board of trade says it is having discussions with the Ontario premier’s office about introducing a vaccine passport system.

Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said the province will not be issuing vaccine passports.

