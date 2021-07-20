 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Toronto cashes in on its chips: Untether becomes city’s third AI semiconductor maker this year to raise $100-million-plus in round co-led by CPPIB

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Intel Capital have co-led a $125-million investment in a Toronto semiconductor maker that aims to power the fast-expanding computing needs of artificial intelligence technology.

The financing of Untether AI Corp. was also co-led by Tracker Capital, founded by Cerbrus Capital Management LP co-CEO Stephen Feinberg, and backed by past investor Radical Ventures of Toronto. Intel led the company’s first institutional venture funding two years ago.

It’s the third time in two months that Toronto-based chipmakers focused on serving AI uses have raised nine-figure sums from investors, following private fundings in May by Tenstorrent Inc. and Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc. Also that month, Alphawave IP Group PLC, another semiconductor company managed out of Toronto but recently redomiciled to Britain, went public on the London Stock Exchange.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canada has a rich history in the semiconductor space and there’s a lot of chip industry known-how and innovation happening in Toronto,” said Radical co-founder Tomi Poutanen. “The paradigm that’s shifting is there’s a clear change in the computational load” to serve AI that traditional chips weren’t designed to handle, he said.

The Toronto startups join a crowded market of next-generation chip developers and industry giant Nvidia, all of them aiming to serve exploding demand for the intricate and complex needs of AI algorithms that power search and recommendation engines and underpin developing technologies such as driverless vehicles. California-based SambaNova Systems Inc., Groq Inc. and Mythic, and U.K.-based Graphcore, are among those that have collectively raised well over US$1-billion to build hardware that can handle AI processing needs.

The surge of investment comes against a backdrop of a worldwide chip shortage caused by supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit smartphone makers and many other industries.

Untether’s Silicon Valley-based CEO Arun Iyengar said he expects AI chips, which now account for 3 per cent of the US$400-billion-plus chip market, to surpass 50 per cent by 2030. He said Untether is competing for a subset of the market expected to generate US$63-billion in sales in 2025, more than four times current levels.

“The hardware has progressed to the point you can come up with chips that support AI at its fullest…to solve some of the world’s intractable problems,” Mr. Iyengar said in an interview.

Untether’s chip is built to improve on the effectiveness and power efficiency of classic semiconductors with an innovative design that cuts the distance data must travel by placing the memory and processing side by side on the hardware. The design helps speed up the kind of processing required for AI: For example, an Untether processor trying to detect the subject in an image can analyze several pixels simultaneously, rather than one at a time as a typical desktop chip would, said Mr. Poutanen, an Untether director.

“AI has become a key enabling technology for many industries and Untether AI’s novel compute architecture has the potential to accelerate adoption across a number of use cases providing a strong value proposition to its customers,” Leon Pedersen, managing director, head of thematic investing with CPPIB, Canada’s largest institutional investor, said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Iyengar said Untether is targeting three classes of customers: providers of vision-based systems including robots, autonomous vehicles and drones; financial services giants; and data centres.

The company, which announced its first product at the end of 2020 and recently began shipping, is still in its early stages of generating revenue, but “our goal is to get to tens of millions of dollars” in sales next year, the CEO said. Untether plans to double its 75-person team, primarily based in Toronto, in the next nine months, focusing on customer support and engineering to develop further products.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies