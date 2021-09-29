 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Toronto-Dominion Bank settles with consumer regulator over account fees for seniors

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada’s decision says Toronto-Dominion did not properly show seniors the amount of the discounted fees, or explain how to access the 25 per cent discount, over a six-year span that started in 2012.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The federal financial consumer watchdog has levied a $400,000 penalty against Toronto-Dominion Bank for failing to fully disclose a discount on account fees to hundreds of thousands of seniors.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada’s (FCAC) decision says TD did not properly show seniors the amount of the discounted fees, or explain how to access the 25-per-cent discount, over a six-year span that started in 2012. About 500,000 TD customers were effectively charged a total of $31-million in excess fees over that period, according to the FCAC. That violated the Bank Act’s provision on disclosure of deposit account charges.

TD Bank pushes back plans for return to office until 2022

TD voluntarily reported the problem to the FCAC after discovering it in 2018 and fully reimbursed affected customers. But in her decision, FCAC commissioner Judith Robertson cited the length of time it took the bank to uncover the issue and the broad range of customers who were overcharged, as well as TD’s “violation history” in levying the fine and choosing to name the bank publicly.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no evidence of TD intentionally misleading customers or intentionally denying the lower pricing to which they were entitled,” Ms. Robertson wrote. But the bank only discovered the problem six years after it started, when a client complained, indicating “a degree of negligence on the part of TD in fulfilling its regulatory obligations.”

TD spokesperson Carly Libman said in an e-mail the bank “moved swiftly to put a permanent solution in place, communicate both publicly and directly with customers to apologize for the inconvenience and reimburse customers, prior to direction from the FCAC.”

In 2012, TD changed the fees charged on seniors’ accounts, eliminating a free plan. Instead, it referred to a “senior’s rebate” in disclosure documents, explaining in a footnote that clients aged 60 and older could receive 25 per cent off account fees. The actual charge for seniors was not listed as a dollar amount, and even after TD revised the document in 2017, there were no instructions about how seniors could receive the rebate.

As a result, new clients who were eligible received the rebate automatically, but some existing clients who qualified – including some who turned 60 after opening their accounts – were not given the discounted rate. TD required those customers to request the rebate.

The seniors’ rebate is now automatically applied to all eligible customers with chequing accounts, Ms. Libman said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies