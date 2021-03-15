Toronto-founded cancer-therapy maker Point Biopharma to list on Nasdaq with SPAC merger

The Toronto- and Boston-based Point Biopharma Inc. is planning to list on Nasdaq this year by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, and says it will use the proceeds to complete Phase 3 clinical trials for its prostate and neuroendocrine cancer treatments.
Point’s treatments rely on molecules called radioligands that emit toxic radiation that can target, bind to and kill cancerous cells while leaving a person’s healthy cells unscathed. The company pitches its therapy as an alternative to traditional treatments with devastating side effects, such as chemotherapy.
Point said Monday that it would merge with the Nasdaq-listed SPAC Research Alliance Corp. I, renaming the company Point Biopharma Global Inc. The deal is expected to net the company about US$300-million, Point said in a press release. That includes US$165-million through a share offering to a group of financiers, including lead investor RA Capital Management, and US$135.7-million in cash held in the SPAC’s trust.
The company said it will also use the proceeds to finish building its production facility in Indianapolis and invest in its early-stage pipeline.
Point was founded after Neil Fleshner, the Love Chair in Prostate Cancer Prevention at Toronto’s Princess Margaret Hospital, had to send a patient to Germany in 2017 in order to receive radioligand treatment. He sought to make such therapy more accessible, bringing together a corporate team.
That includes chief executive officer Joe McCann, the past CEO of the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization, the radiopharmaceutical group that spun out Hamilton’s Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Allan Silber, the former CEO and chair of Counsel Corp., is its executive chair.
If the deal closes, Point would be the latest in a string of Canadian biotech companies turning to the United States to raise cash, including both Fusion and Repare Therapeutics Inc.
