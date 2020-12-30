Toronto health-tech firm Think Research goes public as value nears $180-million

Toronto health-tech company Think Research Corp. became the latest Canadian scale-up to list on public markets Wednesday, as it tries to take advantage of investors’ growing appetite for virtual care with a blend of digital and physical offerings.
Working with more than 2,800 health-care facilities across North America, Think Research applies the artificial-intelligence technique of machine learning to clinical evidence to help health professionals figure out the best method of care for a patient. The company also works to make health data more secure and sharable among health professionals, removing barriers for slow and cumbersome processes such as referrals.
Its algorithms can analyze a patient’s specific situation – factors like symptoms, age, height, pre-existing conditions – and compare those factors with mountains of data on past patients to determine the course of treatment. In doing so, Think Research hopes to ensure care is consistent, especially as patients move through healthcare systems.
The company began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s Venture Exchange Wednesday following the reverse takeover of shell company AIM4 Ventures Inc. Though few shares traded hands Wednesday morning on the junior exchange, the price shifted between $4.75 and $5 a share, valuing the company between about $170-million and $180-million.
Think Research first proposed the reverse takeover in October, later securing a private placement of $33-million co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Cormark Securities Corp. at a price of $4.65 a share. After a $14.6-million acquisition of Toronto’s HealthcarePlus Group of Clinics, which closed in December, the newly public company will also own a network of seven physical clinics in the Toronto region that offer additional digital care.
Just a year ago, fast-growing Canadian tech companies were largely turning to private markets to fund their ambitions. But the pandemic has boosted public-market investors’ interest in technologies that will shape the future economy. “It’s been 10 years of change in health care in the past 10 months,” chief executive officer Sachin Aggarwal said in an interview.
Earlier this month, mental-health telemedicine company MindBeacon Holdings Inc. soared upon listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, joining strong recent debuts from WeCommerce Holdings Ltd., Nuvei Corp. and Dye and Durham Corp.
The three-part transaction sets Think Research up to take advantage of the explosive public interest in digital health brought on by the pandemic as it integrates HealthCare Plus into the company in its quest for better patient care.
Mr. Aggarwal said its sales pipeline has “significant” opportunity, and though the HealthcarePlus clinic network already did some digital-first care for its 100,000-plus patients, he said he hopes the integrated company can deliver them a better experience.
“Our mission is to organize the world’s health knowledge so everyone gets the best care,” Mr. Aggarwal said.
After raising about $50-million on private markets since the company was founded in 2006, Mr. Aggarwal said Think Research had “hard decisions” last summer about how it would seek its next round of financing, following the massive growth in digital-health businesses. “Moving to the public markets allows for a different kind of profile, different kind of growth, access to capital,” he said. “It’s an inflection point for healthcare.”
Using data for better patient care is “a big part of the future of medicine,” said Eric Hoskins, a medical doctor who first encountered Think Research when he was Ontario’s health minister, and who also holds a PhD in epidemiology and public health from Oxford University.
Dr. Hoskins said he admires the rigour Think Research applies to data and clinical pathways: “They’re really focused on sifting through research data and best practices to provide clinicians the guidance they want to get the best patience outcomes possible.”
In filings ahead of the public listing, Think Research said its revenue for fiscal 2019, the most period in which full-year figures were available, was $17.3-million, up 16 per cent from the prior year. Its took a loss that year of $13.3-million, widening 7 per cent from fiscal 2018.
