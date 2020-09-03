 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Toronto home prices soar to record highs in August

Rachelle Younglai
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto’s housing market hit new record highs in August, with sales and prices spiking, as low mortgage rates fuelled competition for homes despite economic uncertainty brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, 10,775 homes sold in the Toronto region, a 40-per-cent increase over August, 2019, driven by especially strong demand in the suburbs, according to the local real estate board. Although the volume was slightly lower than in July, last month was the strongest August on record and the third straight month of frenetic activity.

The average selling price across all types of homes reached $951,404, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB). Average prices for detached houses and semi-detached houses in the City of Toronto spiked just more than 20 per cent to $1,505,100 and $1,166,226, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

“Competition between buyers was especially strong for low-rise home types,” Jason Mercer, the board’s chief market analyst, said in a statement accompanying the results.

The TRREB home price index, which corrects for distortions in the average selling price, also reached a record high of $890,400, an increase of 11 per cent over August of last year.

With mortgage rates at record lows, it has become cheaper for home buyers to borrow. The popular five-year fixed-rate mortgage rate is below 2 per cent, which allows homeowners to put more of their payments toward the principal debt instead of the interest.

Before the pandemic slowed activity for about eight weeks across March, April and May, the Toronto region’s housing market was overheating with properties starting to fetch multiple offers.

But now, there is heightened interest in the suburbs and cities outside of Toronto, with buyers placing a premium on bigger properties and outdoor spaces. The home price index for every region outside of the City of Toronto recorded a steeper increase than the city’s 9-per-cent gain. Durham region’s index, east of Toronto, was up 15 per cent year over year.

Realtors in the suburbs have reported properties selling within days of being listed. The softest part of the housing market last month was condos, as more buildings are developed and demand weakens in part because of the slowdown in immigration and desire for larger properties and outdoor space.

Over all, the shortage of properties has increased competition. Last month, the number of new listings rose 57 per cent and the total volume of properties for sale was up incrementally over last year. It is unknown how the end of the mortgage deferrals that banks have granted customers and other government aid will affect the housing market when they begin to be phased out this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies