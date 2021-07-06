Toronto home sales continued to ease in June

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Toronto home sales continued to ease in June

Rachelle Younglai
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Across the Toronto area, housing prices jumped 17 per cent over last year but were down 2 per cent from the previous month.

Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Toronto’s housing market eased further in June, with the average selling price declining 2 per cent over May and sales dropping for the third straight month.

There were 11,106 home resales in the Toronto region in June, up 29 per cent over the same month last year but 7 per cent lower than in May, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, or TRREB. That followed two consecutive months of double-digit percentage sale declines.

Across the Toronto area, the average selling price was $1,089,536, a jump of 17 per cent over last year but down 2 per cent from the previous month.

Story continues below advertisement

TRREB’s home price index, which adjusts for luxury home sales, hit $1,050,300, an increase of nearly 20 per cent year over year. But compared with May, the price index was flat after rising as much as 5 per cent from January to February.

Realtors said at the beginning of the year that virtually every property was selling but now buyers are pickier.

“Buyers are more selective. They have more choice,” said Paul Singh, a realtor with Justo Brokerage.

Mr. Singh said homes that would have fetched $1-million in the first quarter of the year are now selling for between $970,000 and $980,000. At the same time, he said other properties continue to be high in demand and are going for well over the asking price.

In the Simcoe region, north of Toronto, and in Halton, to the west, the home price index was essentially flat after declining in the previous month. The pandemic’s real estate boom was led by homebuyers seeking bigger properties outside of Toronto, which led to price inflation across smaller cities and rural areas that were not accustomed to bidding wars and multiple offers on properties.

With houses selling above $1-million in the Toronto region, more buyers have been priced out of the market or have considered condos. Last month, resales fell for every type of property except condos, which rose by 4 per cent over May. The average selling price of a condo was $683,479 across the Toronto region, which was flat over the same period.

The number of new listings of all types of homes continued to decline in June and TRREB renewed its call on policy makers to help real estate developers build more homes. “The only long-term solution to affordability is increasing supply to accommodate perpetual housing needs in a growing region,” TRREB president Kevin Crigger said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Crigger and most of the real estate industry has said the federal government’s higher immigration targets will continue to fuel sales and prices.

Zaynah Marani, an immigration lawyer with her own firm, Marani Law LLP, said that she has seen more new permanent residents this year. Ms. Marani said that while most of the new immigrants are already in Canada, becoming a permanent resident allows them to buy real estate without paying the 15-per-cent foreign real-estate buyers’ tax that is in place in the Toronto region. She said that motivates new immigrants to buy property.

June was the first month under the federal government’s stricter mortgage stress test. It is unclear whether this contributed to the slowdown in activity.

In the country’s most expensive real estate market, sales were also down in June. In the Vancouver region and B.C.’s Fraser Valley, the volume of sales fell 12 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, according to their local boards. However, prices for all types of properties were higher than in the previous month. In the Vancouver region, the home price index for a detached house hit $1,801,100. In the Fraser Valley, it reached $1,324,400.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies