Report on Business

Toronto home sales headed for strong year as population grows, rates stay low, forecast says

Rachelle YounglaiReal Estate Reporter
Toronto's housing market is in for a robust year, the area's real estate board said in a new forecast, as the population grows and interest rates remain low.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board predicted 97,000 homes would be sold this year, a 10.5 per cent increase over last year when the market was adjusting to policies designed to cool the housing market.

The last time the Toronto region saw sales at that level was in 2016 when the market was on fire and average home prices were soaring between 20 per cent and 30 per cent.

This year, a lack of supply combined with demand is expected to push up the average sale price to $900,000, a 10 per cent increase from last year's average of $819,319.

"With little to no relief forecast on the listings front over the next year and demand expected to increase, it is difficult to forecast anything but further increases to average home prices," the board said in its annual outlook.

Toronto's housing market started recovering in the spring of last year after a brief slowdown triggered by the province's 15 per cent tax on foreign real estate buyers and Ottawa's mortgage stress test requiring borrowers to qualify at a higher mortgage rate.

Now, realtors are seeing multiple offers and homes selling over the asking price.

"The resulting increase in competition between buyers will likely result in an acceleration in price growth across" all types of housing, said the board's president Michael Collins.

The board said price increases in less expensive types of homes like condos, is expected to help drive the overall average selling price this year.

However, if the price of detached houses start increasing at a higher clip, then that could push up the average selling price for all homes above $900,000.

