People walk in downtown Montreal, Quebec, October 20, 2021. (Christinne Muschi /The Globe and Mail)Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

The populations of Toronto and Montreal declined over a portion of the pandemic as immigration waned and more residents fled those cities for cheaper housing markets.

Over the year ending July 1, 2021, Toronto saw its population drop by around 16,600 and Montreal by roughly 46,700, according to estimates published Thursday by Statistics Canada. When including surrounding cities, the census metropolitan area (CMA) of Toronto managed to grow – albeit at its slowest pace in at least two decades – while the Montreal area still declined.

Over all, the population living in Canada’s metro areas grew by just 0.5 per cent and was outpaced by the expansion of rural residents for the first time on record.

The figures appear to confirm the anecdotes: Over the pandemic, a sizeable number of Canadians have opted to flee larger cities, whether to ride out the health crisis in safer locales or because home affordability has eroded substantially in many parts of the country.

Moreover, the embrace of remote work has redrawn the boundaries of where Canadians can live, unlocking new options for homeownership. But that shift has also brought volatility to remote communities that were once immune to bidding wars and six-figure price gains.

“These estimates, the first to give us a look at a subprovincial level for an entire year of the COVID-19 pandemic, tell of an accelerating trend in migration from large urban centres, leaving their continued growth largely supported by international migration,” Statscan said Thursday.

The urban exodus is acute in Toronto and Montreal.

Over the most recent year, the Toronto area saw a net intraprovincial outflow of roughly 64,100 – meaning, 64,100 more people left Toronto for other parts of Ontario than moved in. Meanwhile, Montreal saw a net intraprovincial outflow of nearly 40,000 people.

The Toronto and Montreal areas have always seen annual intraprovincial losses over the past 20 years. (Instead, their population growth is largely driven by immigration.) However, the outflows have accelerated of late to record levels. And there’s an uptick in departures of children and thirtysomethings, which suggests young families are getting priced out of homeownership.

Helped by rock-bottom mortgage rates, the real-estate market ignited over the pandemic, with sales and prices jumping to record heights in many markets. In the Toronto area, the average sale price of roughly $1.2-million in December was up 38 per cent from two years earlier. The benchmark home price in the Montreal region has climbed 21 per cent over the last year.

Conversely, some areas are notching sizable gains in population. Kelowna, B.C., saw its population grow 2.6 per cent (or nearly 6,000) over the most recent year, the quickest pace out of Canada’s 35 CMAs. Oshawa grew 2.3 per cent and Halifax by 2 per cent.

Among smaller cities and towns, population gains were particularly sharp in Collingwood and Wasaga Beach, about two hours north of Toronto; Langford, B.C., which is part of Greater Victoria; and several places within driving distance of Montreal and Quebec City.

The flipside is that home prices are rising quickly in former havens of affordability. The benchmark home price in Bancroft, Ont. – about a three-hour drive northeast of Toronto – has jumped 47 per cent (or about $150,000) over the last year alone. In the Moncton area, the typical home price is up 37 per cent over that span.

For much of the past two decades, Hamilton has attracted a net inflow of Ontarians, with those numbers swelling in the 2010s as Toronto became increasingly unaffordable. Now, the average price of a detached home in the city is nearing $1-million – up 28 per cent over the last year.

“You have Hamilton buyers that now go to Brantford or Paris or Niagara Falls, or out towards the [U.S.] border. They’ve been displaced monetarily by buyers from east” of Hamilton, notably those from Toronto, said Drew Woolcott, a long-time realtor in the area.

“Rural areas or smaller towns that were typically way beyond the reach of the power of the Toronto dollar [have] now been impacted by it,” Mr. Woolcott added.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.