 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Toronto Pearson ranks near bottom among major North American airports in J.D. Power survey

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The departures level at Pearson Airport, in Toronto, on Jan. 26.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Toronto Pearson International Airport has ranked near the bottom among major North American flight hubs in J.D. Power’s latest customer satisfaction ranking.

The 2021 study released Wednesday ranked Pearson second-lowest among the 20 airports in the ‘mega’ category, which see at least 33 million passengers per year.

Michael Taylor, head of travel intelligence at J.D. Power, says Pearson specifically fared relatively poorly because of facilities and pandemic policies.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of it had to do with COVID procedures, and really some of the terminal facilities could be upgraded.”

He said wait times, baggage delays, and issues around the number of people allowed in the terminal because of the pandemic all contributed to the relatively low ranking.

“It’s been a tough year. There’s been a tremendous amount of operational challenges based on COVID procedures at Toronto.”

Pearson’s rating of 780 points out of a possible 1,000 was below the record high average of 798 points, though it marked an improvement from Pearson’s score last year of 763 points.

The airport, managed by the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, has been warning throughout the pandemic of increased wait times because of the need for extra screenings and inspections.

The GTAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

J.D. Power says customer ratings were generally higher in the first half of the August 2020 to July 2021 study period but slipped in the second half as passenger volumes and expectations rose.

Story continues below advertisement

The consumer insights firm says labour shortages helped lead to lower scores for food, beverage and retail services among airports.

Pearson has seen its passenger numbers plummet during the pandemic. In the second quarter of last year it had only half a million passengers, compared with 12.8 million in the same period in 2019, while the second quarter this year saw about a million people pass through its terminals.

While Pearson scored low in the J.D. Power study, earlier this year the Airports Council International awarded it the best large airport in North America for the fourth year in a row.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies