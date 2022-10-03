Exteriors of 1 Yonge St. (C) long time home of the Toronto Star newspaper, are photographed on May 27 2020.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

A bitter dispute between NordStar Capital Inc. owners Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove is moving from the public courts and into arbitration in order to resolve a rift over the future direction of the company, whose assets include the Toronto Star newspaper, an Ontario court heard Monday.

“This application involves what essentially is just simply a corporate divorce between two former friends and business partners,” said Jason Wadden at the virtual hearing, who is a partner at Tyr LLP and represents Mr. Rivett’s companies. “We have had productive conservations this morning, which have resulted in a resolution of this matter.”

Mr. Wadden said the parties have been in touch with J. Douglas Cunningham, a former Ontario Superior Court Justice, to act as mediator and arbitrator, but still need to confirm he will take on the role. (Mr. Cunningham declined to comment.)

“The parties have been trying to work through this, and were intending that this wouldn’t be aired in the public,” Mr. Wadden said.

Robert Thornton, a lawyer with Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP who represents Mr. Bitove, said they too have agreed to arbitration.

An endorsement from Ontario Superior Court Justice Peter Cavanagh is expected shortly.

The outcome of the hearing, which lasted less than five minutes, only moved the venue in which the feud could be resolved. Significant questions remain over how the two partners will split up the assets of NordStar, which not only includes the Toronto Star, but the Hamilton Spectator, community news publisher Metroland Media Group, a delivery service, an online casino and sportsbook, and a stake in Blue Ant Media Inc.

Mr. Rivett and Mr. Bitove teamed up to purchase Torstar Corp., which owns the Toronto Star and other media assets, in 2020 in a deal valued at $60-million, and promised to invest in the company and usher in a new era of growth, even amid a challenging environment for newspapers. But the relationship started unravelling earlier this year, according to a court application filed in September by companies Mr. Rivett controls.

The court filing said both partners, who are 50/50 owners of NordStar, are “deadlocked” over the direction of the company. Mr. Rivett asked the court to wind up NordStar and that PricewaterhouseCoopers be appointed to oversee an auction process of the company’s assets between the partners, or sell those neither wanted.

In the court filing, Mr. Rivett claimed his partner reneged on cost-cutting plans at the Toronto Star and Metroland, and changed his mind about selling real estate assets to repay a credit facility that NordStar had breached. He also accused Mr. Bitove, who is publisher of the Toronto Star, of improperly trying to appoint himself to the boards of various subsidiaries in order to gain more control and sideline his partner.

Mr. Bitove responded last week with a statement through communications firm Navigator, saying he would make “no apologies” for the decisions he made as publisher.

In a memo sent to Toronto Star employees on Monday, Mr. Bitove maligned the fact the feud had become public. “I regret that this dispute has intruded into your day-to-day work,” he wrote, adding his preference has been to “insulate the Star from distraction and public spectacle by resolving any partnership issues through private arbitration.”

The tone of the email suggests the relationship between the two men is still damaged. “My dedication to building a more competitive and resilient Toronto Star won’t be dampened by the acts of one individual,” he wrote.

Mr. Bitove added that he was not aware of any “default” by NordStar due to the performance of the Toronto Star, a reference to Mr. Rivett’s claim that the parent firm has breached a credit facility. “Not even close,” he wrote. “Regardless, I have taken steps to defend against any adverse consequences that could arise from any steps taken by our lender, as a consequence of Mr. Rivett’s actions.”

Unifor, which represents workers at Torstar, said on Friday it was “blindsided” by news of the court application to wind up the parent firm, and was unaware the relationship between Mr. Rivett and Mr. Bitove had broken down.

Neither Mr. Rivett nor Mr. Bitove responded to a request for comment.