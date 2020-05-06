 Skip to main content
Toronto Star publisher’s loss widens as coronavirus hits advertising revenue

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The Toronto Star building seen in Toronto on June 8, 2016.

Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press

Torstar Corp. reported a $23.5-million net loss in the first quarter as revenue dropped 20 per cent from the same time last year amid a decline in advertising and flyer distribution.

The publisher of the Toronto Star says its operating revenue fell to $92.5 million for the three months ended March 31, down from nearly $116 million a year earlier, due to the impact of the measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 started in mid-March as well as the closure of StarMetro print editions in late December.

The company says its first-quarter net loss amounted to 29 cents per share compared with a net loss of $7.4 million or nine cents per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Torstar says it lost 13 cents per share compared with an adjusted loss of six cents per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Analysts had estimated $109 million of revenue and an adjusted loss of seven cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Torstar says it expects to receive $12 million for the first eight weeks of the federal emergency wage subsidy for companies affected by COVID-related revenue losses and expects to qualify for about $6 million more for the remaining four weeks of the program.

Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with subsidiaries of the Globe and Mail and Montreal’s La Presse.

