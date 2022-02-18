Condo towers dot the Toronto skyline as a pedestrian makes his way through the COVID-19 restricted winter landscape on Jan. 28, 2021.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The apartment vacancy rate fell in almost every major Canadian city in the second year of the pandemic, except for Toronto, which faced long lockdowns and government restrictions.

In the Toronto area, the most-populated city in the country, the apartment vacancy rate climbed to 4.4 per cent in October, 2021, from 3.4 per cent in the previous year, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s annual rental report released on Friday.

In contrast, the apartment vacancy rate across the country remained steady at 3.1 per cent over the first two years of the pandemic. The rate declined in 21 of the 37 census metropolitan areas including the more populated areas of Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Ottawa, London, Hamilton, Quebec City, Halifax and St. John’s.

CMHC’s rental report is another indicator of the pandemic’s uneven impact on lower wage earners, many of whom worked in the services industry and lost their jobs when the economy shut down.

In Toronto, the pandemic restrictions were some of the strictest in the country. Low wage workers in restaurants, retail and accommodation industry shouldered heavy losses as much of the activity in the business hub slowed down during work from home mandates.

“The majority of people that were impacted through the pandemic were lower income, working in the services sector and young folk that tend to rent at a lower rate, which is predominantly in the purpose-built market,” said Dana Senagama, CMHC’s senior specialist for the Toronto region.

Older apartment buildings specifically built for rental – also known as purpose-built rentals – are cheaper to rent than condos that are owned by homeowners and individual investors. Condos that are rented are considered part of the “secondary” rental market.

In Toronto, the share of tenants who were in arrears on their rent payments in apartments was 10.37 per cent in October 2021, similar to the first year of the pandemic.

While the apartment vacancy rose in Toronto, the condo vacancy rate remained low at 1.6 per cent, according to the report. Condo rentals tend to attract higher income earners, who did not experience the same kind of job losses.

“You’re looking at folks that are earning more, have more money and they were able to keep their jobs and work from home,” said Ms. Senagama.

That meant they were able to continue paying the rent in their condo rentals. As well, with home prices soaring, many would-be buyers continued to rent because they could not afford to buy a home. The report did not provide an arrears rate for condos.

The country’s low apartment vacancy rate has spurred record levels of new home construction. Cities close to Toronto and throughout southern Ontario are dealing with a growing unaffordable housing problem. The apartment vacancy rate in places like Barrie, north of Toronto, is below 2 per cent. There, the typical home price has shot up by 40 per cent in one year.

Ontario’s arrears rate for apartments remained close to 10 per cent, while across the country it declined to 5.3 per cent in 2021 from 6 per cent in 2020.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.