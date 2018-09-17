Toronto Wolfpack dismisses forward Jack Bussey in wake of biting accusation

The Toronto Wolfpack have dismissed forward Jack Bussey, who was accused of biting in a weekend playoff game against Toulouse.

Toulouse centre Bastien Ader got up from a 12th-minute tackle by Bussey complaining of a bite to the ear in Toronto’s 13-12 win Saturday at Lamport Stadium. Midway through the second half, it was Bussey’s turn to allege he had been bitten.

The sport’s governing body said on Monday that Bussey would go before a disciplinary tribunal on the biting charge. He also faces a one-match ban for a high tackle. No Toulouse player was summoned.

The Wolfpack also took action.

“Toronto Wolfpack can confirm that following this weekend’s game, the club has stood Jack Bussey down from the team camp. He will be returning to the U.K. with immediate effect,” the team said in a terse statement.

The club did not explain if the separation was permanent.

“If anyone’s bit any another player, then they’ll face the consequences. That’s the way it is,” Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley said after the match.

“We did have a monitor but we couldn’t quite see, so let the powers-that-be deal with those ones in the appropriate manner,” he added. “Certainly, we don’t condone any of that from our part … so hopefully if that’s happened, then the appropriate action will be taken – either way.”

The Wolfpack have not been shy about severing ties with players who misbehave. In January, the second-year rugby league team cut fan favourite Fuifui Moimoi, former Great Britain and England international Ryan Bailey and former Australian international Dave Taylor for a training camp transgression.

A hard-nosed British forward, Bussey’s playing time this season has been interrupted by injury.

Toronto (3-2-0) hosts Widnes Vikings (1-4-0) on Saturday in its penultimate Super 8s Qualifiers match.